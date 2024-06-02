5 Storylines to Watch During Lions' 2024 Minicamp
For the first time this offseason, the Detroit Lions will conduct mandatory team workouts.
From June 4-6, the Lions will host their mandatory minicamp at their Allen Park facility. The team will be out in full force, as many veterans who sat out the optional period will be required to participate. As a result, it will offer a full look at what the Lions have to offer.
For Dan Campbell's group, it is a chance for the team to take its first steps toward their hopes of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
Here are five storylines to follow throughout the Lions' three-day mandatory minicamp.
Open opportunities
The Lions won't have their roster in full force for mandatory minicamp, as some players will sit out while rehabbing injuries. Namely, the safety position could have an interesting look with Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph sidelined.
As a result, some unheralded players could get a bigger look during the three-day event. Players such as Brandon Joseph and undrafted rookies Loren Strickland and Chelen Garnes could be the beneficiaries and spend some time on elevated defensive units.
No roster spots will be won in June, but players can certainly begin to form impressions on the coaching staff with a strong performance during minicamp.
Jamo's growth
Campbell spoke about Jameson Williams being the team's most improved player ahead of the start of OTAs. Yet, he has had up-and-down performances during the two open sessions of OTAs.
With minicamp offering the opportunity for reporters to get a thorough look at the practices, this upcoming week should create a strong look at what Williams has to offer for the Lions in 2024. Is he going to simply be a deep threat? Or will he have more to offer for the offense.
Williams should statistically improve on last year's numbers, but the opportunity is available for him to be a big time contributor for the offense. He can take more steps in the right direction with a strong performance at minicamp.
Extended look at Hendon Hooker
Much like Williams, Hendon Hooker is a player who has garnered a lot of attention throughout the offseason. After missing most of his rookie year to rehab a torn ACL, Hooker is getting his first taste of a full NFL offseason.
He has been spotty in open practices to this point, so the three-day evaluation period should allow for more concrete observations as to his status. The Lions will give Hooker opportunities to claim the backup job, but he must perform in order to earn it.
Hooker has a ways to go before training camp, so minicamp should provide the baseline for his development heading into the final week of OTAs.
Cornerback rotations
The Lions have a revamped cornerback room, and as a result they have several ways they could combine their pieces. Carlton Davis appears to be the number one option, but the team has several ways it could go.
This is a luxury that defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has not had since coming to Detroit. It will be intriguing to see how the Lions mix and match their options including Davis, rookies Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, Emmanuel Moseley and free agent Amik Robertson.
Additionally, incumbents Kindle Vildor, Khalil Dorsey and Steven Gilmore will also be fighting for reps. It should be a very competitive three days for this position group.
Undrafted standouts
One storyline to follow throughout the offseason pertains to the undrafted rookies. In each of Campbell's first three seasons, at least one undrafted rookie has made the final roster out of camp. As a result, the odds are with someone within this year's crop making the team.
Could it be kicker James Turner defeating Michael Badgley in the kicking competition? Or one of three undrafted centers edging out a young offensive lineman for a depth spot? There's also plenty of intriguing defensive players.
One other player to keep an eye on is Illinois' Isaiah Williams. The undrafted wideout profiles as a slot receiver, but could also be of impact in the return game with the new kickoff rules.