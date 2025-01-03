Alex Anzalone Must Be Able to 'Go Full Tilt' to Play against Vikings
The Detroit Lions are evaluating whether or not they will have linebacker Alex Anzalone for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
With the NFC North crown and the No. 1 seed in the NFC at stake, getting Anzalone back would be massive for a sputtering Lions' defense. However, the Lions are still proceeding with caution and do not intend to rush him back if it is deemed that he is not ready.
Dan Campbell explained Friday that Anzalone would practice, but it remains uncertain whether or not he will participate on Sunday.
"He's earned enough to be able to practice today. So I thought he looked good enough to be able to practice today," Campbell said. "No setbacks, and he's gonna go out there and move a little bit, so that's good. He's passed the handstand test, inverted jumping jack. It's just, we've got to go through today and it's really about him getting comfortable."
Traditionally, the Lions have set aside a week for players returning from injured reserve to allow them to acclimate back to practice. This has been the case for every player besides Ifeatu Melifonwu, who returned from his second stint on IR to game action in the same week he returned to practice.
Meanwhile, wide receiver Kalif Raymond is in his second week of his practice window and could be a candidate to be activated if the Lions feel he's ready to return from his foot injury.
This caution can also be afforded to Anzalone given that the Lions have a postseason berth already clinched, but the stakes of Sunday's game make the decision a tough one.
"So much of it is, what we really like to do is get these guys worked in before you throw them into the fire," Campbell said. "We try to do that with as many of our guys as we can — get them comfortable with a week of practice and then they're ready for the following week. That's kind of the phase we're in. We want him, would love to have him, but we're gonna be smart, too. We've got a playoff game after this, so just trying to be right by him and by us."
Burning Question: Will Alex Anzalone Play Against Vikings?
Speaking to reporters Thursday, Anzalone admitted he did not fully trust the usage of his injured forearm at this stage of his recovery. This week marks the sixth since his injury, and he was initially given a timetable to return of six-to-eight weeks.
As a result, Friday's practice will give Anzalone another opportunity to utilize his arm and get used to the cast that he is sporting.
Campbell made it clear that if Anzalone is not at a stage in his recovery where he can fully contribute and help the team, he will not risk further damage by playing him in Week 18.
"That's tough, and really the only way to trust is is to do it, use it and to do it and bang away in there. That just takes, you've got to rep it," Campbell explained. "You've got to rep it a little bit and get comfortable, like, 'Man, that was a pretty violent hit and I didn't feel anything,' or, 'That wasn't what I thought it was gonna be.' That becomes a mental thing.
"But I feel confident — listen, if he's gonna play, it's because we know he's gonna be able to go full tilt and he's gonna be able to help us and he's gonna be able to protect himself and play at a high level and we can trust that and we're not putting him in harm's way. And if we don't feel that way, we're not gonna play him. It's not worth it."