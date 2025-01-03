Lions Know Jared Goff Was a 'Number One Pick For a Reason'
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is hoping the prime of his National Football League career can last for a significant period of time.
Now in his ninth season, the 30-year-old is the leader of one of the top scoring offenses in the entire league. He has thrown for 4,398 yards and 36 touchdowns ahead of the regular season finale.
“I feel great. I feel like I’ve been steadily improving as time’s gone on," said Goff. "I feel like I’m playing pretty well right now, but it’s a lot of credit to the guys around me. Our o-line’s playing great, running the ball great, got great receivers, great coaches. It’s a lot of credit to everyone else, and I feel like I’m just doing my job.”
In 2024, Detroit is averaging 33.3 points per game (No. 1), and have recorded 30 or more points in nine games.
“The guy was a number one pick for a reason," said offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. "He’s been super talented throwing the football and here he is entering year nine and he’s got all of these banked reps from L.A. and now Detroit and they all add up. The defense is moving slower, he knows where his eyes need to go, he knows what he’s trying to do."
With the defense working to manage a slew of injuries, the coaching staff has put even more on Goff's plate the second half of the 2024 season.
"We’re really aggressive at times with what we put on his plate, and he doesn’t bat an eye, really, he embraces it. He came in this morning, he’s like, ‘Hey, load me up. I’m ready to go.’ So, that’s what we try to do," said Johnson. "And it’s a credit to him that he really wants to be able to control all – he’s playing so well post-snap, and you guys are seeing that, that there’s not enough appreciation for what he does before the snap with the cadence, the motions, the shifts, the premiere plays that we try to get into at times. That’s what really, I think, makes our offense special.”
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores praised the veteran signal-caller this week and indicated Goff is among the most confident quarterbacks playing in the NFL.
“He knows where he wants to go with the ball,” Flores told reporters. “He knows where his receivers are supposed to be. He knows what the protection is supposed to be. He knows what he’s looking at defensively.”
Center Frank Ragnow has had a birds eye view of just how stellar Goff has played and how the former No. 1 pick solves challenges posed by opposing defenses.
“He’s recently just groovin’. Really has good command. I think he’s seeing the field really well. understands the offense well," Ragnow said. "Coach Johnson does a great job of giving him his answers. I feel like we’ve got some really good communication and it’s cool being able to play with a guy like that.”