Alex Anzalone: 'No Other LB Asked to Do What I Do'
The Detroit Lions' defensive scheme is one that relies on its players to play a plethora of man coverage and match up individually.
While a lot of eyes are focused on the performance of the cornerbacks in this capacity, the Lions also ask plenty of their linebackers when it comes to playing in coverage. For example, veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone played the highest percentage of man coverage snaps amongst all qualified linebackers at 48.5 percent.
As evidence of the Lions' defensive style, three of the four linebackers with the highest percentage of man coverage snaps played for the team. In addition to Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez and Jack Campbell ranked third and fourth, respectively.
Anzalone weighed in on this on social media, stating plainly, "No other LB asked to do what I do."
The Florida product was solid in coverage as well, earning a 72.1 Pro Football Focus coverage grade. The grade was indicative of his overall performance, as he earned a 66.9 overall defensive grade.
The linebacker dealt with an injury that cost him a significant portion of the 2025 campaign, as he missed Weeks 12 through 17 with a fractured forearm before returning for the regular season finale. His return gave the Lions' defense a boost, as they shut down the Vikings to win the division in Week 18.
Detroit's defense will have new leadership under new coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, who was previously the linebackers coach. As a result, it's unlikely that the defense will have many changes in 2025.
Anzalone is in the final year of a three-year contract signed prior to the 2023 season and is entering his fifth year with the organization. He originally came to Detroit as part of the first free agency class under general manager Brad Holmes.