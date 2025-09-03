Anzalone: 'We've Got to Prove It' Against NFC North Rival
The Detroit Lions have had plenty of recent success against the Green Bay Packers, but that doesn't mean the team will continue to hold serve against their division rival.
On Sunday, the Lions will look to win for the fourth straight year at Lambeau Field, the historic home of the Packers. Though recent years have favored Detroit in its road games, Lions defensive captain Alex Anzalone knows that the recent history won't decide the latest edition of the rivalry.
"There's a changing of guards in that regard. But it's a new season, new players, new team," Anzalone said. "We have different guys, they have different guys, so you can't really say that the past few years we've been able to do this or do that. We've got to prove it each and every week. It's cliche, but it's true."
Throughout the Lions' recent run of success, the team's offense has garnered plenty of attention. Detroit has been one of the NFL's best offenses over the last three years.
However, on the heels of a strong training camp the Lions' defense has drawn more attention under first-year coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. There's some expectations that the group will be a surprise within the league, led by the likes of defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.
Anzalone knows that there's some pressure on the players to earn their stripes in this regard, and as a result he's eager to put big plays on tape for the group in Week 1.
"We have to hold our own. We've had really a top-five offense here the last couple of years," Anzalone explained. "I think that it's time for our defense to take that step and match their level if you want to call it like that. We're excited to go out there and play. We have to earn it."
Sheppard has impressed throughout camp for his apparent aptitude when it comes to calling the defense. On Sunday, he'll get his first opportunity to do so in an NFL game.
"Good. He's been doing good. He's confident," Anzalone said. "He's very smart situationally. I'm excited to see him calling a real, non-preseason game and be the player playing those calls."
Captain for fifth-straight year
Anzalone entered rare air with the team's official announcement of their captains on Monday, as he was named one of the team's captains for the fifth-straight year.
Despite a contract situation that lingered into training camp, it's clear that he remains highly regarded amongst his teammates in the locker room. The veteran has a sense of pride that he may not fully appreciate until he looks back on his accomplishments later in his career.
"A lot. That's one of the biggest honors you can get, it's from your teammate," Anzalone said. "It's cool, it's a lot of responsibility. But at the same time, looking back, it's gonna be cool one day just to see what I've accomplished in that regard."
Among the five other selections as captains was a single newcomer in linebacker Grant Stuard, who will serve as the team's special teams captain. After getting plenty of run in the preseason, Stuard has impressed both the coaching staff and his teammates en route to earning the lofty honor.
"I think he's obviously one of our best special teams players," Anzalone said. "I think that puts him in that role automatically. His personality, his leadership style, his presence I think is the biggest thing that got guys voting for him."