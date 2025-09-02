Detroit Lions Announce 2025 Season Captains
The Detroit Lions have announced their team captains ahead of the start of the 2025 NFL season.
This year, the six captains include veteran Alex Anzalone, Aidan Hutchinson, Penei Sewell, Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Grant Stuard.
Goff is among the most respected leaders in the locker room.
Terrion Arnold, speaking with NFL insider Jordan Schultz, expressed the veteran signal-caller is always willing to share tidbits and nuggets of information, even when the offense is having success during practice against the defense.
St. Brown is a player that leads by example and is among the most consistent players in the National Football League.
Sewell expressed he has enjoyed growing steadily as a team leader, and is more and more vocal in the locker room.
In just a short amount of time, Stuard has become a special teams ace, and is already taking a leadership role in the locker room.
Anzalone did express publicly his thoughts about not being thrilled with his contract.
Eventually, the team decided to give him a raise, but he is still playing the 2025 season on the final year of his contract.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes was asked last week about the contract conflict and not being able to pay everybody in the years to come.
"I think that’s part of it is that we do have a lot of players that we’re playing and we’re trying to keep around. But also, I understand from Alex’s standpoint, too," said Holmes. "I’ve always said with Alex, he’s always been a good player. He just happened to go through some things early in his career that he peaked a little bit later. So, when you peak a little bit later, then now – but you have all of these other things going on, and it’s hard to make the forecast sometimes.
"But, I understand where he was coming from, we had productive communication with that and I’m glad that we came to a resolution for the immediate (future). But, we don’t know what the future’s going to hold long-term. It’s very well that we could be in a situation where it’s like, ‘Man, Alex, we need him for next year.’ You just don’t know, but glad that he’s with us for the immediate right now. Glad we’re able to reach something to get him in a better place, and I expect him to play good football for us.”