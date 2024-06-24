Alim McNeill Predicted to Be First-Time Pro Bowler
The Detroit Lions pairing Alim McNeill with veteran DJ Reader has the potential to pay immediate dividends for Aaron Glenn's defense.
McNeill, 24, is entering a contract year and is expected to continue his stellar play along the Lions' defensive interior.
In a recent Sports Illustrated list of potential first-time 2024 pro bowlers, the former third-round draft pick was among the 10 players tabbed for increased accolades this upcoming season.
"McNeill is a 3-technique defensive tackle and one of the best interior players in the NFL. He’s now firmly established as one of the Lions’ top defensive players, period," wrote Conor Orr. "Why do I like him as a Pro Bowl candidate? Because in pairing McNeill with the savvy and experienced D.J. Reader, the Lions are going to open up so many possibilities for stunting, twisting and other up-front games."
After his rookie season, McNeill has worked diligently to improve his diet. His commitment to improving all aspects of his game and gaining strength has benefitted Detroit's pass-rush.
"McNeill didn’t really need all that much help once he got the hang of the professional game, but Reader is elite when it comes to punishing one-on-one defenders, batting down passes and blowing up complex running plays behind the line of scrimmage.
"Just watch the Cincinnati Bengals’ game against the Browns last year that Reader completely took over. Now, imagine that Detroit has two of those players. I’m not a gambling man, but taking an over on an Aidan Hutchinson sack total isn’t the worst idea, either, now that we’re on the subject."
Dan Campbell expressed during minicamp still believes McNeill can contribute more. With the addition of new defensive line coach Terrell Williams, all members of the defensive line are expected to add new facets to their game to hep the unit improve overall.
"Mac has got so much ability," said Campbell. "I think that he’s one of those that in the way that he is built, and the nimbleness and athleticism, and power that he has for the way that he is, for the way that he’s built – you don’t see that every day. We still feel like there is more in there. He really took a big step last year, we feel like there’s more in there."
Like the rest of the roster, the talented defensive tackle is looking forward to taking the next step forward after a disappointing loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.
"Obviously, we wanted a different result," said McNeill. "Our goal is to get back to that point and get over the hump.”