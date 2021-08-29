All Lions: 53-Man Roster Predictions

The predictions are in. Detroit Lions beat writers have released their projections as to who will make the 2021 NFL roster.

The Detroit Lions 53-man roster predictions have been released by many of the team's regular beat writers.

Intriguing roster battles and who ends up on the final roster will be determined this weekend by the coaching staff and the front office.

Head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes are tasked with determining which veterans aid this team in the short run, but also keeping tabs of which young players need to remain on the roster during the retooling process.

At the wide receiver position, Campbell noted following the preseason finale that no wideout really caught his attention prior to reviewing the film.

"Until I can really dive into the tape, nobody I would say just truly flashed," he said. "I will say this, Amon-Ra (St. Brown) I thought blocked his rear off. That was good to see. Went in there and competed because there are other things he can do. We gave him a couple of punt returns today just to let him field some. That was good to see. We wanted to try and get (Breshad) Perriman some throws and see where he was at."

Campbell added, "I think (Quintez) Cephus did some good stuff. We wanted to get him in there with kind of that first group and see where he was at. I think he competed. Other than the hold he got, I thought he did some things. He kind of brings a little bit of different flavor to that room I think. He’s a little more physical, plays a little bigger, so that was encouraging.”

Here is a collection of the final predictions released ahead of the deadline Tuesday afternoon.

Pride of Detroit: Jeremy Reisman's 53-man roster prediction

Pride of Detroit: Erik Schlitts' 53-man roster prediction

MLive: Kyle Meinke's 53-man roster prediction

Detroit News: Justin Rogers' 53-man roster prediction (Subscription needed)

Detroit Free Press: Dave Birkett's 53-man roster prediction (Subscription needed)

Lions Wire: Jeff Risdon's 53-man roster prediction

The Athletic: Nick Baumgarder and Chris Burke's 53-man roster prediction (Subscription needed)

ESPN: Eric Woodyard's 53-man roster prediction (Subscription needed)