All-NFC North Team: Where Does Jahmyr Gibbs Rank?
The Detroit Lions have one of the NFL's best running back tandems with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.
Both players have No. 1 back upside, and their various skills complement each other well. However, the NFC North is full of running back talent and as a result it made creating a ballot for the All-NFC North team quite difficult.
To evaluate the All-NFC North selections at the running back position, the four OnSI beat writers within the division ranked the top five backs in the division. Minnesota's Jordan Mason finished fifth, with Detroit's David Montgomery and Vikings running back Aaron Jones finished tied-for-third.
Gibbs is unquestionably the top back due to his all-around production. His athleticism and overall impact on Detroit's offense makes him one of the league's best all-around options. Jacobs takes the second spot due to having another big year in Green Bay, while Montgomery's production since coming to Detroit puts him slightly ahead of Jones.
Mason earns the fifth spot just ahead of Chicago's D'Andre Swift, though a reunion with Ben Johnson could create big things for the Georgia product in 2025.
Here is who earned the First and Second Team selections for this year's All-NFC North squad, with input for team publishers who cover each player.
Second Team: Josh Jacobs
Jacobs is coming off a superb season. After a dismal final season with the Raiders in 2023, Jacobs signed with the Packers in free agency and finished sixth in the NFL with 1,329 rushing yards and third with 15 rushing touchdowns.
By the simple numbers, Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs’ season was leaps-and-bounds better. Gibbs rushed for 83 more yards than Jacobs on 51 fewer carries. However, , Jacobs was practically playing a different sport than Gibbs. Jacobs gained 1,039 yards after contact, or 78.2 percent of his total. Gibbs rushed for 834 yards after contact, or 59.1 percent of his total.
Jacobs redefined Green Bay’s offense. The Packers had been a pass-first unit throughout coach Matt LaFleur’s tenure and even dating back to Mike McCarthy and even Mike Holmgren. Not anymore. The Packers had the third-highest run percentage in the league, happy to let Jacobs grind away for 4 or 5 yards at a crack to keep the team in fortuitous third-down situations. Seemingly impervious to the wear and tear from an accumulation of hits, he was already for another carry.
This offseason, the Packers signed guard Aaron Banks in free agency. The hope is the combination of Banks at left guard and Elgton Jenkins moving from left guard to center will not only provide a firmer pocket for quarterback Jordan Love but create more easy yards for Jacobs. — Bill Huber, Packers OnSI.
First Team: Jahmyr Gibbs
The Lions didn't exactly get rave reviews for their selection of Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, two years later, it's easy to see why the team felt so strongly about him.
Gibbs is one of the league's most dynamic talents, as demonstrated by his 2024 season. He rushed for 1,412 yards and 16 touchdowns, adding four receiving touchdowns to bring his all-purpose total to 20.
The Alabama product has showcased that he's much more than just a speedy back, however, as he shows no hesitation toward running through contact and can power through tacklers. He's one of the most elusive backs in the league, as shown by the fact that he ranked tied-for-fifth with 68 missed tackles forced.
Heading into his third NFL season, there's still room for Gibbs to grow as a pass-catcher, and as such he can become an even bigger piece of the offensive attack. With the pairing of him and David Montgomery, the Lions have done a good job of balancing each back's workload to keep both healthy. — John Maakaron, Lions OnSI.