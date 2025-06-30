Why Jared Goff Is Again Best Quarterback in NFC North
The Detroit Lions have one of the league's best redemption stories in Jared Goff, and he has ascended to becoming the best quarterback that the NFC North division has to offer.
There's plenty of talent in the division at the position, including a pair of second-year passers who have the opportunity to guide their teams to the postseason with talented rosters around them. As a result, there's pressure on Goff to continue playing at a high level.
As a result, the NFC North division is widely regarded as one of the toughest in the entire NFL.
Here are the rankings for the All-NFC North team at the quarterback position, with input from team publishers across the division.
4.) J.J. McCarthy
All the eggs are in J.J. McCarthy's basket. Now it's up to the 22-year-old to deliver for a Minnesota Vikings team with its face pressed up against the Super Bowl window. Can he open it?
Everything the front office has done this offseason has been geared toward giving McCarthy the tools he needs to succeed. The offensive line is revamped with the return of star tackle Christian Darrisaw and the additions of free agents Ryan Kelly and Will Fries.
As Brett Favre said after signing with the Vikings in 2009, "the pieces are in place." If McCarthy meets the moment, he could find himself shooting up the NFC North quarterback rankings — and possibly experience a Jayden Daniels-like rise in Year 1 as the starting quarterback. — Joe Nelson, Vikings OnSI.
3.) Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams can't help but improve with the group of coaches around him now for Year 2.
Put it this way: If he doesn't, no one could blame the Bears for looking at a quarterback in the draft. He's putting in long hours of preparation on the side and even knows how to watch game film. Moving into his second pro offense led to spotty OTA performances but by and large coaches were impressed with his fundamentals and the way he picked up on the offense.
Johnson's offense is proven, if Williams only gives it a chance. They've surrounded him with weapons of every kind, although running back is a bit iffy. He has an offensive line with an interior now as a strength thanks to Drew Dalman, Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson.
One of the great uncertainties is how fast Williams adapts to the offense. At least now he already knows what it's like facing NFL defenses. The other uncertainty is how Johnson adapts to having a younger, mobile quarterback after three years of Jared Goff's statuesque and steady play. — Gene Chamberlain, Bears OnSI.
2.) Jordan Love
Coach Matt LaFleur insists the Packers have their man in Jordan Love.
“I feel pretty confident that we know what we have in Jordan, and we got a lot of confidence in him,” LaFleur said during minicamp.
However, at least from this outside perspective, the jury is out. Love, not unexpectedly, performed erratically during the first half of his debut season as the starter in 2023. He was sensational down the stretch, though, in leading the Packers into the playoffs and a blowout win at Dallas.
Armed with a monster contract extension, Love took a step backward last season. His completion percentage was down and his interception percentage soared.
To be sure, you don’t have to dig too far below the surface when examining those numbers. The Week 1 knee injury and midseason groin injury were obvious factors. The receivers dropped far too many passes.
For the Packers to contend, Love must stay healthy and at least get close to that elite level he displayed in 2023. — Bill Huber, Packers OnSI.
1.) Jared Goff
Jared Goff's redemption story since joining the Detroit Lions has been nothing short of captivating. After being cast aside in Los Angeles and struggling in his first year with the Lions, optimism about his future was low. However, all he's done since then is elevate the team to three straight winning seasons and two division titles.
Goff, who has been featured in an exclusive trailer for the upcoming release of 'Quarterback' has often expressed his gratitude for the organization that made him feel wanted and continues to make him a big priority.
Last season was Goff's best as a Lion, as he threw for 4,629 yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was an MVP finalist, and fans will be treated to an inside look at his performance during the upcoming season two of Netflix's 'Quarterback,' which will air beginning Tuesday, July 8.
He's made the most of this talent around him, putting up big numbers and leading Detroit to the top ranking in scoring offense.
Goff does face a challenge in 2025, as offensive coordinator Ben Johnson departed to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears. However, new offensive coordinator John Morton has quelled concerns by explaining that he doesn't plan to drastically change the offensive scheme that Goff is so comfortable in.
Because Morton was on staff in 2022, he has a rapport with the veteran passer that could lead the Lions to even more success in 2025. — John Maakaron, Lions OnSI.