Lions Best Trade Offer for Pittsburgh Steelers Pass Rusher
The Detroit Lions have been linked to many of the star defensive ends who are viewed as potential trade candidates.
Most recently, the Pittsburgh Steelers' future with T.J. Watt came into question after the team acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith in a trade Monday.
Watt has not participated in the team's offseason workouts while hoping to get a new contract, and the addition of Ramsey's hefty salary could complicate matters.
The Steelers have remained consistent in their messaging about wanting Watt to retire as a Steeler. Drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft, Watt has been to seven Pro Bowls and earned First Team All-Pro honors four times in his career with the Steelers.
While there's no indication that the Steelers would even be willing to listen to trade proposals for the star defender, a lack of movement on this front ahead of the start of training camp could prompt them to seek offers.
The Lions could make a compelling case, holding plenty of draft capital ahead of the 2025 season. Taking into account the Steelers' wishes to hold onto Watt for the duration of his career, any deal could also require somewhat of an overpay to sway a deal.
In Detroit's case, offering multiple mid-round picks would behoove the organization in an effort to pry the perennial Pro Bowl selection away from the team where he has spent the duration of his career.
As such, my best proposal for the Lions to acquire T.J. Watt includes a 2026 second-round pick, a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick in exchange for Watt.
As a four-time All-Pro, Watt is undoubtedly worth a first-round pick even as he enters his age-31 season. However, with him being on the final year of his current contract it would be merely a rental unless the Lions had plans to extend him.
Should the Lions want to make the deal and extend Watt, it could make things very complicated in terms of the long-term outlook of their array of young talent.
The 2023 draft class, which includes Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch, Jack Campbell and Sam LaPorta are all extension eligible beginning next offseason.
However, taking on Watt as a one-year rental is something the Lions have the cap space to do. If they see fit to make a deal, it could be a move that vaults the Lions into Super Bowl favorites status.
Watt would be an exceptional running mate for Aidan Hutchinson, and give the Lions the best pass-rushing duo in the entire NFL.
With hopes of reaching the top of the mountain, a deal of this magnitude would be one that could wind up paying massive dividends for the Lions in the immediate future.