Ranking Lions' 2025 Training Camp Position Battles
When training camp opens for the Detroit Lions later this month, there will be no shortage of intriguing training camp battles for the team heading into the 2025 season.
In what has become an offseason of change, there are plenty of opportunities available for young players and newcomers to step up and contribute. The Lions have made it clear that competition is king in their organization, with every player on the roster having the chance to make an impact right away.
As such, there will be plenty of position battles that will allow head coach Dan Campbell and his staff to evaluate the best possible options to help the 2025 Lions reach their ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl.
Here are the Lions' top-five position battles heading into training camp.
5.) TE 3
The Lions have their top two tight ends set in stone for the most part, with Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright established in their respective spots. However, that third tight end spot remains up for grabs and likely will for the duration of camp.
Current leaders for the spot include incumbent option Shane Zylstra and new free agent signing Kenny Yeboah. Both players don't have a ton of receiving production, but have plenty of valuable experience that would allow them to contribute.
Zylstra took over the third tight end role around midseason last year after Parker Hesse earned the job out of camp. Along with Yeboah, other competitors for the job include undrafted free agents Zach Horton and Luke Deal who were both block-first tight ends at the collegiate level.
4.) Backup quarterback
This year's training camp will be a pivotal one for Hendon Hooker, who is entering his third professional season. He was able to get a taste of game experience in mop-up duty last season, but will now face another competition for the backup job in 2025.
Last year was his first full offseason after missing his rookie year's camp while rehabbing a knee injury. That experience was likely even more valuable than his regular season appearances, as camp and the preseason offered Hooker the chance to lead the offense for extended periods of time.
He's competing this year against Kyle Allen, who brings 19 career starts to the table over the course of his lengthy career. Both quarterbacks didn't have the greatest showings at OTAs, but should have a close battle throughout camp.
Having four preseason games should allow the Lions to get a thorough evaluation of both options.
3.) Guard
The offensive interior is the area where the biggest changes will be made from last season, as two of the three starters on the interior are gone and a third could be changing positions.
If Graham Glasgow does indeed move from guard to center, the Lions will be tasked with finding new starters at both left and right guard after Kevin Zeitler left in free agency and Frank Ragnow retired.
At these two spots, top options include 2024 sixth-round pick Christian Mahogany and 2025 second-round pick Tate Ratledge. Mahogany made two starts, including one in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, and was serviceable.
Ratledge, meanwhile, played almost exclusively right guard in his collegiate career. He's also been cross-trained at center throughout the offseason, so while his long-term future could be there, the right guard position could be his best way onto the field at this stage.
Other intriguing options include Kayode Awosika, who has starting experience, 2025 fifth-round pick Miles Frazier and veteran free agent signing Trystan Colon.
2.) EDGE
As it stands, the Lions have a stable of veteran options competing to start opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. Marcus Davenport, when healthy, is the leader of the pack. He looked strong in his opportunities last year, but was limited to just two regular season games due to a torn triceps tendon.
This position was viewed as the Lions' biggest position of need by many pundits, and as such their lack of external moves came as somewhat of a surprise. Detroit prioritized retaining Davenport, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Mitchell Agude, while waiting until the sixth-round to draft a player at this position in Ahmed Hassanein.
Davenport will be competing with Josh Paschal and Muhammad at the top of the depth chart. Muhammad was one of the team's top in-season pickups last year, while Paschal is a run-stuffing option who has yet to unlock his pass rush potential throughout his first three years.
However, the Lions have remained linked to Za'Darius Smith throughout the offseason and as such there's always a chance that he re-enters the fold after being released earlier this offseason in a move that created cap space.
1.) Center
Ragnow's retirement creates an opening at the center position after seven strong years. The Lions were able to get a taste of what life without him is like throughout the offseason, as he did not participate in the program prior to announcing his retirement.
The Lions had been repping Glasgow and Ratledge with the first team, and as such it is inferred that those two players will be the leaders at the position heading into camp. Glasgow has plenty of experience and versatility, and him transition to center could be the smoothest option for Detroit early on.
However, Ratledge does have some long-term upside and there would be some value in simply rolling with him at the position right away. Colon also has some starting experience and could factor into this equation.
One darkhorse option is Kingsley Eguakun, an undrafted free agent from last year's class who impressed the organization enough to remain on the practice squad all year long and earned a futures contract.