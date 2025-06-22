Former Lions WR Explains Immense Value of Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions unlocked the potential within wide receiver Jameson Williams during what was a breakout 2024 season.
Williams found a new gear after a slow start to his career, as he posted his first 1,000-yard season last year. The Alabama product became a major weapon in the Lions' passing game, giving the team a solid 1-2 punch along with two-time All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown.
The wideout was able to surpass 1,000 yards despite having 58 catches, which was the least of any player to cross that threshold in 2024. This is a testament to his game-breaking speed and his ability to generate big plays with a single catch.
Former Lions wideout Allen Robinson spoke to the value of this during a recent interview with Woodward Sports, explaining that Williams' ability to produce on a lower target share opens up the offense for the rest of its skill position players.
“Whenever you have a guy like Jamo who can have in the range of 50 catches and still have over 1,000 yards, there’s so much value in that because everybody else can also get their opportunities as well," Robinson said during a recent appearance on 'Woodward Heavyweights'. "You don’t have to force feed Jamo too much. You know he’s gonna get his. He almost averages an explosive play every time he touches the ball. When you have players like that in such a good offense, you have a lot of people to get the ball to. So when it comes to numbers, those things can always fluctuate.”
Here is a collection of Detroit Lions highlights on Saturday, June 21.
1.) Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader hosted a free football camp in Greensboro, North Carolina.
2.) NFL analyst Mark Schlereth discussed the Lions' outlook for the 2025 NFL season during a recent appearance on 'The Rich Eisen Show'.
3.) The Lions' team website listed under-the-radar players to watch for the upcoming campaign.