Lions Potential First-Time Pro Bowl Candidates
The Detroit Lions had seven players chosen for the Pro Bowl last season, along with a host of others as alternates.
With the team being one of the league's best and most-popular, another strong season will likely see a number of players once again earning the honors. Even with the talent on the roster, there are several key contributors who have yet to make the Pro Bowl heading into the 2025 season.
Here are six players who could be first-time Pro Bowl selections in 2025.
S Kerby Joseph
Joseph was snubbed for the Pro Bowl last year despite being named a First Team All-Pro at the safety position. He led the league in interceptions, but some believe his reputation for big hits in the middle of the field that have caused injuries have caused a disdain for him throughout the league.
Last year, Joseph finished first in the fan vote at his position but was still left off the team. With votes from fans, players and coaches each counting for a third of the total vote, it can be interpreted that he didn't fare as well in the coach or player vote to warrant a place on the Pro Bowl roster.
Joseph is one of the best safeties in the game, and signed a contract that made him the highest-paid player at the position this offseason. If he has another strong year, he should be able to earn the honors in 2025.
WR Jameson Williams
The NFC is deep at the wide receiver position, and as such it will be tough for the Lions to get two players on the list with Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown. However, Williams' speed makes him one of the most explosive players in the league.
Williams was not eligible for the Pro Bowl last season because of a two-game suspension he served for violating the NFL's anti-performance enhancing substance policy. He put together a career year in his third season, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards for the first time.
The wideout has the ability to once again be a big threat in Detroit's offense. His game-breaking speed makes him a threat to score every time he touches the ball, and as such he should be able to put up big numbers once again in 2025.
CB D.J. Reed
Detroit's newest veteran cornerback is still waiting on his first Pro Bowl selection heading into his eighth NFL season. While he has shown an ability to be physical in coverage, he does have a lack of flashy production with just six career interceptions at this stage.
After not recording a pick last season for the New York Jets, Reed has his sights set on improving in this area in 2025. He's somewhat undersized, as he's listed at 5-foot-9, but plays up to his competition and can be a threat with the ball in the air.
Reed is expected to be Detroit's top cornerback entering the year, and if he holds his own and makes an impact on a secondary that struggled last year he should be able to warrant consideration for a Pro Bowl spot.
LB Jack Campbell
After some struggles in his first NFL season, Campbell enjoyed a big second year to the tune of 131 combined tackles. When Alex Anzalone suffered a forearm injury that landed him on injured reserve, Campbell took over as the green dot linebacker and earned valuable experience as the defensive play-caller.
The Iowa product is capable of taking another step forward in 2025, and should be able to handle increased responsibility for the defense. Listed at 6-foot-5, Campbell also has the ability to make an impact against the pass with his big frame.
With former linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard taking over the defensive coordinator responsibilities, Campbell should be able to thrive in the Lions' scheme. As a result, he could put himself in a position to be a first time Pro Bowl selection.
LB Alex Anzalone
After being a role player in New Orleans for the first four seasons of his career, Anzalone has renovated his career playing in Detroit since 2021. He enjoyed back-to-back seasons with over 100 combined tackles from 2023-24, and may have had another last year had he not been injured.
The energy the defense had in his return in the regular season finale last year is a prime example of the impact he has when healthy.
Anzalone's contract situation has been one of the offseason's main storylines, and as such it remains to be seen whether he participates in training camp if no new deal is done. Still, he's expected to be a big contributor for Sheppard's group. His impact defensively should put him in the Pro Bowl conversation in 2025.
CB Terrion Arnold
The Lions are hoping that the 2024 first-round pick will reach his full potential starting with the 2025 campaign after an up-and-down first season. He struggled with pass-interference penalties and making too much contact down the field early, but looked more comfortable by season's end.
Arnold has all the athletic ability to be a shutdown corner at the NFL level, and displayed some of the instincts at times as well. He also has a solid mentality that allows him to bounce back from tough plays.
Detroit is expected to once again rely on the young cornerback as a starter in the secondary, and as a result he'll have plenty of opportunities to display why he was so coveted for the team's defensive scheme. With his experience after a full year of starting, he could break out in 2025.