Ranking Lions 2025 MVP Candidates
The Detroit Lions have had just one player earn AP MVP honors since the award first was given out in 1957. Not since Barry Sanders shared the award with Brett Favre in 1997 has a player from the organization been recognized in this fashion.
With the Lions enjoying unprecedented levels of success over the last two seasons and becoming one of the NFL's best teams, they have begun to have players mentioned in the conversation for the award.
In 2025, if the Lions are able to withstand their gauntlet of a schedule then they could have players representing them in the conversation for the league's Most Valuable Player.
Here is a ranking of the Lions' five most likely MVP candidates for the 2025 season.
5.) OT Penei Sewell
Sewell has become the anchor of the Lions' offensive line, with consecutive All-Pro seasons headlining what is a very impressive resume early in his career. With Frank Ragnow's retirement, he's become even more important as a veteran in the offensive line room.
The Lions will count on Sewell to do plenty of heavy lifting at the right tackle position in 2025. In terms of overall value, he may just be the most important player on the Lions' roster because if the team were to lose him to injury, it would be a devastating blow.
No offensive lineman has won the AP MVP and that is not expected to change. However, Sewell's overall value to the Lions and their offensive line is immeasurable.
4.) WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
St. Brown has been the centerpiece of Detroit's passing attack since he entered the league in 2021. Taking over as the top option for Jared Goff, the USC product has put together three-straight seasons with over 1,000 yards.
Like Sewell, St. Brown has earned First Team All-Pro honors in back-to-back seasons. With another big season, he could warrant serious award consideration based on the impact that he has on Detroit's passing game.
3.) DE Aidan Hutchinson
No defender will have a bigger impact on the Lions' success than Hutchinson, as evidenced by what the team did in his absence last year. After he started the year on a hot streak, with 7.5 sacks through less than five full games, the defense finished the season tied-for-23rd in sacks.
The Michigan product is back in action, as he was cleared for activities prior to the start of the offseason program. As a result, the expectation is that he will be able to return to form in 2025 for a Lions defense that badly needs the pass-rush jolt he provides.
If Hutchinson is able to get back on the pace he was on last year prior to his injury, then he could challenge Michael Strahan's single-season sack record. If he does, then he could be in the mix for both Defensive Player of the Year and MVP consideration.
2.) RB Jahmyr Gibbs
With Gibbs' do-it-all skill set, there is potential for him to put himself in the MVP mix in 2025. In David Montgomery's absence last year, Gibbs owned his opportunities and proved himself as one of the league's most dynamic talents.
The third-year running back presents the opportunity to score every time he touches the ball, and the Lions want to get him more involved in the passing game in addition to his duties in the run game. Time will tell if he gets a bigger share of carries with David Montgomery still in the mix, but he certainly looked the part of an every down back last season.
If Gibbs can stay healthy for a full season with higher volume, he should be able to put himself right into the mix of the NFL's best talents. As a result, another successful year could see him warranting MVP honors.
1.) QB Jared Goff
Each of the last 12 MVPs have been quarterbacks, and in today's NFL it's hard to see that changing. Goff was a finalist last season, and if the Lions are able to maintain their level of success from the past two seasons then he will be in that conversation again.
With elite talents like Gibbs, St. Brown and Jameson Williams around him, there's no doubt that Goff has the weapons to again put up big numbers. He's facing some adversity this year with the departure of Ben Johnson, but new offensive coordinator John Morton is a familiar face who has pledged to keep much of the system the same.
The signal-caller will also get the chance to go head-to-head with some of the game's best, such as Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. If Goff is able to lead his team to wins in these marquee matchups, then he'll assert himself as one of the leaders in the MVP conversation.