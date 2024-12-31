Amik Robertson Is Highest PFF-Graded Lions Defender Against 49ers
The Detroit Lions' defense was gashed for most of Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, but got multiple key plays from their secondary to help out the effort.
Despite not forcing a punt, the Lions' defense was able to get two interceptions from Kerby Joseph as well as a pair of missed field goals to help secure a 40-34 win against the San Francisco 49ers.
Defensive back Amik Robertson, who has transitioned to an outside cornerback after the injury to Carlton Davis, punched the ball out from Jauan Jennings to help bleed the clock at the end of the first half and had a big pass break up to force a field goal in the fourth quarter.
Robertson was Detroit's highest PFF-graded defensive player on a night where many struggled. He had an 82.1 overall defensive grade, and an 82.9 coverage grade.
Locker Room Buzz: Kerby Joseph Stands Up For Terrion Arnold
“Of course you’ve got to have that dog mentality. And a lot of guys here have that mentality, and that’s why I feel like I fit so good here, and that’s why I wanted to be here," Robertson said prior to the game on FOX 2 Game Day Live. "Going 1-on-1, being able to fit that edge and getting those 1-on-1 tackles, I like that kind of pressure. I know I could make that play each and every time, but I want to get there quicker so I can get more TFL’s.”
Here are the highest and lowest PFF-graded players from Monday's game with a minimum of 10 snaps played.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- QB Jared Goff – 87.7
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs – 86.7
- TE Sam LaPorta – 79.8
- LG Graham Glasgow – 78.8
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – 78.0
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- LT Taylor Decker – 65.8
- WR Tim Patrick – 60.6
- RG Kevin Zeitler – 56.4
- TE Brock Wright – 55.1
- LT Dan Skipper – 51.0
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- CB Amik Robertson – 82.1
- DT Pat O’Connor – 78.0
- FS Kerby Joseph – 76.6
- DE Za’Darius Smith – 64.2
- S Ifeatu Melifonwu – 64.0
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- DT DJ Reader – 51.3
- LB Trevor Nowaske – 46.5
- LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin – 42.6
- LB Ben Niemann – 39.0
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad – 37.7