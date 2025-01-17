Amik Robertson Is 'Not Gonna Bow Down' to Commanders Wideouts
The Washington Commanders offense features one of the most consistent wide receivers in the National Football League.
This season, wideout Terry McLaurin has recorded14 touchdown receptions in 18 combined regular and postseason games.
The 29-year-old has secured at least 77 receptions in each of the past four seasons.
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson respects the playoff opponent, but also is not going to back down from his assignment.
“They make plays. We have a lot of respect for those guys, but I just feel like, like I always say, 'Those guys are not us.' They’re great guys, but when I’m out there, I don’t worry about names," Robertson told Lions OnSI, when asked what the Commanders receivers bring to the table. "I don’t worry about what you did last week or what you’ve done during the season, because it wasn’t on me.
"When I’m out there, I’m a highly competitive guy and I’m a guy that’s not gonna bow down," Robertson continued. "I know the secondary and those guys aren’t either, because at the end of the day, we’re in that one percent too that’s in the league. It’s gonna be a fun game, and it’s gonna be highly competitive.”
The former Las Vegas Raiders defensive back allows him to celebrate wins for 24 hours, and then begins to prepare for the next opponent.
Robertson has garnered a significant amount of praise for his efforts against Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson.
Terrion Arnold: It's Just Another Game
“It gave me some confidence but I was already a confident guy," said Robertson. "The way I performed, I knew I was gonna perform that way. After the game, I always harp on that 24-hour rule. If we win, enjoy that win, you’ve got 24 hours til you focus on the next opponent. I kind of put it behind me. As far as this game and the game against the Vikings, I was already confident. I’m the same confident guy.”
The 26-year-old wants to always repay the belief Detroit's coaches have in him but giving it his all on each and every play.
“Every time I walk on the field, these coaches trust in me," Robertson said. "I always harp on it, when you have coaches that believe in you, you always want to go out there and kill yourself on the field for them. Go full speed and play hard. Every time I go out there and touch the grass, A.G. and Dan always tell me, ‘Go be you.’ When you can do that, and I can be myself within the scheme, that’s what I want. I’m always all over the field. Trust my keys and let my instincts and talent take control.”
Detroit's defense is aware one of the primary responsibilities is limiting what quarterback Jayden Daniels can accomplish in his second career NFL playoff game.
“Jayden, man, is a phenomenal, young football player," Robertson noted. "Great with his legs, accurate. He’s gonna be good for a long time in this league. He’s gonna make his plays, just try to eliminate him as much as possible. Just try to get the offense back the ball.”
Robertson is aware he is one of the emotional leaders of the defense. Detroit's coaching staff does not want him to lose his edge when he is battling against opponents.
“Dan (Campbell) tells me, 'Never lose my stinger.' No matter, the refs always on me when I’m talking. He just tells me to be a little smart," said Robertson. "But he tells me, man, never lose your stinger, because some of my teammates, most of my teammates, offense and defense, they feed off it.”