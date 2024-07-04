All Lions

'Stop Playing With Me': Robertson Wants 'Depth Player' Label Shed

Amik Robertson does not view himself as a depth player.

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK
New Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson is not happy with what he perceives is his reputation as a player.

After a solid stint with the Las Vegas Raiders, the veteran was added to a revamped secondary that includes Carlton Davis, Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw.

Detroit's newest defensive back took to social media and shared, "Dawg, yall need to bury this depth player shi. Lol. stop playing with me .. yall gone see tho. Keep that same energy."

Robertson and Detroit agreed to a $9.25 million, two-year contract that included $1.5 million in incentives.

With the Raiders, Robertson recorded two interceptions for the second consecutive season.

Las Vegas drafted the defensive back in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in 52 games (21 starts) over four years, recording 111 tackles and four interceptions.

Head coach Dan Campbell indicated that one of the first traits that appealed to the Lions personnel department and coaching staff was his level of competitiveness.

"The first thing was his competitiveness," Campbell said. "You just said it, I don't care if he's inside or outside, the guy competes. He is a feisty, competitive, challenging corner who has versatility to play in and out. That's always going to appeal to us.

"The more flexibility you have in and out is always going to, because you can do more jobs right? It's easier to get you into the game," Campbell explained further. "But the first thing that pops off the tape is how much he challenges and competes. There was no denying that, so we knew he would fit right in here with us."

