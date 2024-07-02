Predicting Lions' Defensive Breakout Players
The Detroit Lions' defense will have a new look in 2024, as Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell made additions to the unit that could prove quite beneficial.
With new veterans such as Amik Robertson, Carlton Davis and DJ Reader, along with rookies Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, the Lions have a wave of new talent entering the building. While the results are to be determined, there's plenty of upside.
In addition to these new players making an impact themselves, they could create opportunities for others with their play. Here are four defensive players who could be poised for a breakout season in 2024.
Jack Campbell
Campbell took his lumps as a rookie. He struggled at the outset of the year and developed at a more gradual pace. However, by the end of the year, the Iowa product demonstrated a more nuanced understanding of the defense and became a key part of the positional rotation.
Heading into his second year, the coaching staff has indicated that Campbell has had a strong offseason. Linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard praised the way the young player approached the offseason, while Glenn expressed that he's ready for a bigger role.
That bigger role could be as the team's MIKE linebacker, which would put him right in the middle of the defensive action. The result would likely be an increased tackle count and more chances for him to fill run gaps and produce at a higher level.
With the improvements made to the defensive line, there will be more opportunities for linebackers to play the role of run-stuffer as run lanes will be clogged. Campbell could be a massive beneficiary as he looks to have a strong sophomore campaign.
Brian Branch
Branch had, by every measure, a successful rookie campaign working as the team's nickel cornerback. With three interceptions and seven tackles for loss, he was impactful in every way for the defense.
Now, he has the chance to take on another big role in 2024. With the additions in the secondary potentially leading to some shuffling, the Alabama product could see more time as a traditional safety next to Kerby Joseph.
By having this spot, Branch could be impactful both in the secondary as well as sliding into the box with the front seven defensively at points. He has excellent instincts and is already ahead of the curve as a young defensive back, so he could take another leap this upcoming season.
Alim McNeill
McNeill had what many would consider a breakout season in 2023, but Lions' coach Dan Campbell explained late in OTAs that there is still room for him to grow. That thought is presumably a scary one for opposing offensive lines.
With five sacks, McNeill ranked second on the team last season. His developed pass-rush skills pair nicely with his ability to stop the run. There's also the presence of Reader, a nose tackle, who could free up more opportunities for the N.C. State product by drawing attention from multiple blockers.
The Lions were one of the league's best run defenses a year ago, but the pass-rush lacked behind. With another step forward from McNeill, both areas could be even better in 2024.
Amik Robertson
Robertson wasn't a household name for many before signing with the Lions, as he had just started to take on a bigger role with the Raiders over the last two seasons. He did have two interceptions in each of the past two campaigns, but has yet to fully break out.
With how well he fits Detroit's defensive style, that breakout could be coming soon. He's undersized but plays with an edge and his skill set fits the physical style that Glenn wants his cornerbacks to play.
Robertson is a candidate to slide at the nickel position if Branch moves to safety, and that spot could suit him nicely. The Lions believe he can be an impact player, and he has the tools to be a breakout candidate if everything comes together for him in 2024.