Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'It's Exciting Times in Detroit'
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown recently attended a Detroit Pistons game at Little Caesars Arena.
Unfortunately, the Pistons were defeated by the Golden State Warriors on their home court.
Since the beginning of the new calendar year, the Pistons have won eight of nine games. The Red Wings are also enjoying a nice winning streak since hiring Todd Mclellan to take over.
With the Lions approaching their second consecutive run in the postseason, the talented wideout sees the excitement sports teams in town have created.
“It was awesome. They’re playing really good basketball right now, so it’s fun to see," said St. Brown. "But it was a fun time, got to watch the Pistons go to work. Close game, it was a great game by the way. But I saw they won last night. They keep winning. It’s exciting times in Detroit.”
Detroit is hosting the Washington Commanders this weekend and will again be featured in primetime.
“It’s an exciting time, I feel like, in Detroit, it has been for the last few years. We’ve got something special going," said St. Brown. "We’ve got to keep going, obviously, but I feel like we have a lot of things to root for on this team. A lot of players, coaches, whatever it may be and the fans deserve it. I feel like our team is pretty unique.”
St. Brown is not feeling any added pressure, especially since he and his teammates are simply going to take it one week at a time.
“I would just say I feel a little more rested than last year, got a week off," St. Brown said, when asked about entering this postseason as opposed to last year. "But no, no more added pressure. No more added tension. It’s another game for us. Just got to take it one week at a time.”
Reacting to other teams using Lions as motivation
Both the Rams and Eagles have used the Lions for added motivation recently.
Recall, Dan Campbell expressed to Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell he expected to see the Vikings again in two weeks, after the Lions won the season-finale.
Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson has a photograph of Penei Sewell's stats compared to his taped to his locker.
For the former fourth-round pick, he views it as other teams and players paying Detroit a compliment and looking for any extra motivation.
“I mean, maybe you can call it a compliment? I don’t know. But every team, I feel like, this time of year is looking for some extra motivation, especially this time of the year," said St. Brown. "Whether it’s Pro Bowl, All-Pro, playoffs, just trying to find that extra motivation. And I feel like that’s a way to do it. Whether it’s from us or another team, so we get it. It’s the league, everyone does it, everyone uses it, it is what it is."
Will there be another headstand celebration?
St. Brown's father has been calling for his son to do another headstand touchdown celebration, but it is not likely going to occur.
The 2024 All-Pro wideout indicated it was a "one-time" celebration, but may be willing to do it again, if the Lions appear in the Super Bowl and he finds his way into the end zone.