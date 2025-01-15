Montgomery Dreaming of Playing for 'The Big Fish'
The Detroit Lions are expected to welcome running back David Montgomery back into the fold for their Divisional Round showdown against the Washington Commanders Saturday.
It'll be another opportunity for Montgomery to inch closer to a recurring dream he's had for the team. He explained Tuesday that dreams of the team playing in the Super Bowl began for him in the offseason and continue now, with the visions becoming more clear as the team gets closer.
He did not share whether he sees the Lions winning in those dreams, stating he wanted to keep that to himself.
On Saturday, the Lions can take another step toward fufilling those dreams with a win over the Commanders.
"I would have dreams about us going to the Super Bowl, it's crazy. And the closer we get, the more vivid they become," Montgomery explained. "I have them often. It ain't gonna be easy. I don't know how it's gonna look with us getting there, but I know we're gonna be there, so just us going out there and performing like who we're capable of being."
The Lions, as a team, have been dialed in each week solely on the opponent in front of them. Rather than look ahead to the Super Bowl, the team has focused on handling the next challenge. Now, with so much at stake, the team is not wavering from that approach.
“I think when you play this game, every opportunity you get, the stakes are always high. Just got a little icing on top, because we’re playing for the big fish now," Montgomery explained. "We’ve got some relentless guys in this locker room who take this personal and they take things very serious. Everybody’s locked in. You can see it, you can feel it, you can smell it. So, I’m just happy to be a part of it really.”
Montgomery put himself through vigorous workouts throughout the offseason in an effort to strengthen his body and prepare to take hits such as the one that caused the injury against Buffalo. He believes that the work paid off and provided the strength for him to avoid serious knee damage.
“There’s no way, if you look at the hit, the way it happened that I didn’t tear my ACL. But when people were laughing at me in the summer saying, ‘Why is he deadlifting 800 pounds?’ This is a fierce, crazy game. There’s grown men hitting each other at full speed. If you’re not strong or your body can’t take it, you’re not gonna make it. I’m blessed and I’m lucky to be standing right here to play right now. Because if you look at the hit, it don’t look good, it looks egregious.
Avoiding surgery
Montgomery, who missed the last three games with a knee injury, was initially believed to be done for the season, according to reports. However, Montgomery revealed Tuesday that he was never certain that was the case.
He and the team sought out multiple opinions on the injury, and eventually he was able to avoid surgery.
“I think the speculations that I was getting surgery or that was kind of the end all, be all, nobody ever really knew," Montgomery said. "So, when it got put out, I didn’t know I was getting surgery until the media told me. It was news to me. I’m always pretty confident in who I am and how I prepare. I know who my God is, too, so it ain’t really too much or anything that I know that I can’t overcome when I know who is ahead in my life. Continue to give God the praise and ensure myself that I’m doing everything in his name. I’m where I’m supposed to be because I’m supposed to be here. It’s never been up to me, it’ll never be up to me. But, it’s His way, so it’ll be His way.”
As for Saturday, Montgomery feels good about where he's at from a health perspective. Though he hasn't practiced since the injury, he was listed as a full participant in Tuesday's walkthrough. It's uncertain what his role will be, but he's eager to be back in action.
He does not anticipate having to take extra precautions for Saturday's game.
“I’m confident. I wouldn’t be out there if I wasn’t ready," Montgomery said. "So, I’m confident I’m ready to go, really.”
Jahmyr Gibbs is 'generational talent'
In Montgomery's absence, Jahmyr Gibbs performed at an elite level. Normally, the two are an elite duo, but with the veteran back out, Gibbs had to take control. He earned NFC Player of the Month for his performance, and scored four touchdowns against Minnesota in the regular season finale.
The two, nicknamed 'Sonic and Knuckles,' have become very close, and Montgomery served as a mentor and confidant on the sidelines during the games he missed.
Now, Montgomery is anticipating Gibbs continuing to have a big role even with his return to the lineup.
“He’s a dog. It’s evident enough. Jah’s special," Montgomery said. "He’s a generational talent. I didn’t expect anything less of him, so Jah’s gonna roll and I’m gonna just kind of — whatever he needs from me, I’m gonna make sure he has. But, this is kind of his show.”
Note
Lions punter Jack Fox bought the entire punt coverage unit new Shinola watches after setting the NFL record for net average punt yards in a season.