Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls Lions Season 'Almost All Or Nothing'
During the Detroit Lions' turnaround, the consistent face in Dan Campbell’s rebuild has been wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
From an 0-10-1 start to his career to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, the receiver has been the model of consistency.
On Thursday, he called his upcoming fifth season in the league an all-or-nothing campaign for the Lions. Even though the same core of players are under contract for the 2026 season, the USC product knows there are no guarantees in the NFL.
“Last year we wanted to get it done. I felt like last year was the first year where…” St. Brown trailed off. “We were close the year before, the NFC Championship, then last year was like, ‘Alright, we want to get it done this year,’ and we didn’t get it done last year. This year it’s almost all or nothing.
"Even though, in reality, our nucleus will still be in here next year, we’ll probably have a pretty good team next year. There’s no saying what can happen, for us, it’s like, ‘we know we got the guys right now on this team, we got everything we need, all the pieces, and let’s just go out there and try to win the whole thing.”
The reason for this sustained success and this window has been the consistency year after year. St. Brown called that a big reason for the success, but also mentioned the talent that Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes added each year.
“I think it’s big. A lot of us that came in in 2021 are still here,” the pass catcher pointed out. “We got new guys, got guys that came in the year after, got guys that just came in like Isaac and Dom and whatnot, just to be that core that was here from ’21, I think is a big reason why we’re at where we’re at today, including coaches, coach Campbell, Brad (Holmes), everyone. We’ve helped build this thing into what it is now. The guys that came later are helping us stay on track and becoming better.”
Chasing history
Since he stepped into the league, St. Brown’s consistency and productivity have been unmatched. Entering his fifth year in the league, the receiver just needs 80 catches to break the record for most passes caught to start a career. While St. Brown always wanted to be a star, even his own gaudy stats are something that he would not believe when he entered the league in 2021. The Lions’ complete turnaround makes it a fairytale.
“I feel like my dream, my goal coming into the league was I wanted to be a star,” St. Brown admitted. “I wanted to be a player my teammates can rely on, my teammates can trust, a playmaker, all those things. That’s what I wanted to be. If you told me my rookie year, ‘Yeah, your fifth year all you’re going to need is 80 catches to break the record,’ I probably wouldn’t believe you. I think the way everything has shaped up has been beautiful, has been amazing, just being here in Detroit, coming here from the amount of losses that have been here before I got here, to turn around everything is just a dream come true.”
St. Brown earned the honor of being voted captain for the third consecutive year, and the honor of has not been lost to repetitiveness. He understands the honor, and the team knows their culture and identity with their consistency in their captains.
“It’s amazing to be named the captain,” St. Brown said. “It’s an honor from the teammates. I feel like all of us here, we know our identity, we know our culture, we just got to put the work in each and every week, and try to stack W’s.”
Importance of divisional opener
The receiver also spared time to talk about the development of the rookies, with Isaac TeSlaa and Dominic Lovett being the first-year players alongside the veterans in the receiver room. The captain had praise for them, and the team has trust in the newest pass catchers on the roster.
“They look good, both of them. Isaac missed a few days, had a little sickness, but he’s back, doing great,” the captain said. “They look great. They’re energetic, they’re young, they take a bunch of reps in practice, don’t get tired. It’s good to have fresh legs out there. In any way that they can help us, they’re going to be out there, ready to help us. We trust those guys.”
The importance of a division game is big, and the team knows this. With Green Bay’s track record of success, along with this being on the road, the Lions are preparing for battle. A win on Sunday would be worth two to the team, per the locker room chat.
“Any division game is big,” St. Brown agreed. “We know how much it counts towards making it to the playoffs, winning the division, so, we like to say here, ‘a division game is worth two games.’ To start off the season with any division opponent is a big one, Green Bay is a really good team. Obviously, they made the playoffs last year, I feel like every time we play them is a tough one, tough battle. We know what we’re getting into. They’re going to be ready, we’re going to be ready, I think it’s going to be a pretty good game.”