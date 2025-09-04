New Packers Pass-Rusher 'Never Liked' Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Micah Parsons did not mince words Thursday.
Last season, the Detroit Lions were able to march into AT&T Stadium and decimated the Dallas Cowboys' defense. Dan Campbell's squad left with a 47-9 victory.
Speaking with reporters on Thursday afternoon, the former first-round draft pick shared his thoughts on the Packers' upcoming matchup with the back-to-back defending NFC North division champions.
"Honestly, bro, I felt Dallas and Detroit already had that rivalry. I already got that rivalry built up," said Parsons. "Bro, I'm excited to play them. You know, I never liked Detroit. I never liked them, even when I was in Dallas.
"It was always just a heavyweight fight. Every time they came in or, they kind of got our guys when I was injured last year or the whole team was injured. I just think it's funny how things work. I'm excited to play them. I know they're excited. It's going to all of the 12-to-15 rounds."
The Lions' division rival is certainly hopeful the player they traded multiple draft picks for will be available to suit up.
"We'll see," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said this week regarding Parsons being able to play Sunday. "He's doing everything in his power. He's rehabbing hard. We've got to get through a couple of practices to see how he responds, see how he does. But certainly hopeful."
Even though he just joined his new team, the Packers' coaching staff will have a fairly specific plan for him this week.
"We've had a lot of meetings with him. I would say he has an extremely high football IQ. You can tell, just sitting down with him, even in a limited time, this guy is a smart guy. I don't think he'll have any issues," LaFleur said. "As you game plan, you shrink your playbook, so you're pretty specific with what you ask him to do. I don't foresee that as a problem. I think he has a high capacity. He's a really smart guy."
Lions offensive coordinator John Morton expressed a similar sentiment as many of the coaches have when talking about the newest Packers defender. While they acknowledge his talents, the team is focused on its own plans and executing to the best of its abilities.
"He’s a heck of a player, and we’ll have to be aware of him and where he’s at. We’ll find out how much he’s going to play," said Morton. "We’ll have certain things for him. I’m really just concentrating on our guys, and it’s all about us right now, making sure the details, the fundamentals of everything are correct because this is a good defense.”