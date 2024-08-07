Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'I Know Michigan's Done'
The landscape of the Big Ten has changed as a result of conference realignment.
This season, USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington have officially joined the Big Ten Conference.
Appearing on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast hosted by former NFL players Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown was asked about the Trojans, his alma mater, making the move.
“I love the move. We’re not worried about the Big 10 though," said St. Brown. "We’re on the West Coast.”
Even though the Michigan Wolverines are the defending National Champions, Detroit's star wideout believes their run is already over, as several members of their roster were selected in the draft. This made for playful banter between St. Brown and Lewan, who is a Michigan alum.
“All Michigan wants to do is run it. Just pack the box, they can’t throw. Make them throw. It’s all good. Harbaugh’s gone now. It’s over," said St. Brown.
He later added, "I don’t know if we’re gonna run it, but it’s gonna be fun. I know Michigan’s done. They had their one shot, it’s over with.”
Growing leadership
St. Brown is part of the Lions' young core, and as a result he is viewed as one of the leaders on the roster. He was part of the regime's first Draft class, and with his instant success he has emerged as a player that the Lions rely on to lead.
The USC product is not outspoken by nature, and as a result he is continuing to find his voice as a four-year veteran.
“Sometimes it’s tough for me, I feel like. I don’t want the teammates to think I’m being tough on them or I don’t like them," St. Brown said. "That’s something that I’ve been trying to battle right now, when to speak up and when not to. I’m not a guy that’s a ‘Hoo-Rah’ guy, I’m gonna go out there, I don’t say much, I’d rather show you than I can tell you. If something is out of line and I feel like I need to speak up, I’ll speak up.
"If someone is not working hard on the field, at our practice I kind of feel like it’s hard to not work hard when everyone’s working hard. You’ll kind of be the odd man out if you’re not doing the right thing. I feel like our coaches and teammates, everyone does a great job of pushing each other so that’s not really a problem we have here. If something really is out of line then I’ll speak up, but for the most part I just like to show the guys how I work and let my play do the talking.”