Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'We Know We're Special'
The Detroit Lions have, at times, looked simply unbeatable. During their eight-game win streak, they've won a number of different ways. However, in games like Sunday's against Jacksonville, the team showcases very few flaws and looks the part of a championship team.
This success has stemmed from a sense of belief wide spread across the roster, as many of the key contributors were with the team for last season's run to the NFC Championship. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has emphasized the importance of taking the long season one-game at a time, but acknowledged that the Lions are in the midst of something extraordinary.
"We know we're special. We know we've been special since the start of last year," St. Brown said. "We've got guys we feel like, on offense all across the board, that are special players, special athletes and coaches that love the game that are putting us in position to make plays, that are coaching their asses off for us. We know this group is special, and defense too, obviously, but just speaking for the offense. We've known we have a special group and it's just a matter of us executing on Sundays, making the plays, being in the right spots and just trusting ourselves."
St. Brown has been on another level individually as well. With 685 receiving yards through the first 10 games, he's on pace for what would be his third-straight 1,000-yard season. He's also scored a touchdown in eight straight games.
Still, the USC product hasn't used time recently in the regular season to contemplate individual legacy or the mark he's making with his own performance. Instead, he remains driven to do whatever it takes for his team to continue adding to the total in the win column.
He has developed a good rapport with quarterback Jared Goff, who has displayed unshakeable trust in throwing the ball in his direction. The two have connected 65 times, and at one point had gone 30 straight targets without an incompletion this season.
“Pretty good, I can rely on him for really everything and I think at some point during that game, it felt like, ‘Hey, call anything and let’s let St. Brown just go work,’" Goff said of St. Brown. "He’s as good as they get and I love playing with him.”
St. Brown admitted that he is aware of the career resume he's already building, and has proven to be one of the most motivated individuals in the entire league, but the focus remains on winning each week at this stage of the year.
"I think everyone thinks about it. Everyone wants to have a lasting mark, or legacy, whatever you want to call it in this league, or you want to be remembered for something," St. Brown said. "We're doing some special stuff right now, but like I told everyone, right now is not the time to really think about that. Right now, we're in the thick of it, we're in it. One week at a time. We've got the Colts this week, and we're just gonna keep continuing to try and put up points, make plays and help the team win."
Celebration planning
The Lions, led by St. Brown, have displayed some of the most unique celebrations that the league has seen throughout the regular season. When asked on Wednesday, St. Brown expressed that the team does not, in fact, have a group chat for celebrations save for one -- the first touchdown from the game against Houston.
St. Brown said the idea was passed along to him by Jameson Williams, so the wideout created a group chat with several of his offensive teammates. He said the hardest person to convince was Jared Goff, who said he would only do it if Frank Ragnow did.
Even though Ragnow wound up participating in the celebration, Goff did not because he was too far away from the play.
"We have a receiver group chat, I'm pretty sure every skill group has their own group chat," St. Brown explained. "The running backs have theirs, the receivers have ours. I will say, for the Texans game, I did create a quick one with some linemen, Jared, tight ends, receivers, just to spread the word that when we score the first touchdown, we're doing that celebration. Jamo is right, Jamo came up with that one, he sent it to me. He said, 'Saint, you've got to tell everyone, they're gonna listen to you.' I said, 'Bet, I'll send it.'"