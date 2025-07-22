Analyst Believes Lions Alex Anzalone is Holding In Due to Contract
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone has yet to practice through three days of training camp.
Lions coach Dan Campbell said that Anzalone performed well on his conditioning test and refuses to believe that the linebacker is holding in. The fifth-year coach stated that his defensive captain has been sidelined with a hamstring injury to this point in camp.
Speaking to reporters for the first time in camp, Anzalone explained that he does feel underpaid relative to NFL linebackers, citing the market and his production relative to others in the league.
He desires the opportunity to retire as a member of the Lions' organization, but is disappointed in the organization at this stage without a new contract. As a multi-year defensive captain, he recognizes the impact he's been able to have on the city and wants to remain with the team, but feels like he is being underpaid by the organization.
"I want to retire a Lion," Anzalone said. "I want that opportunity. That's how I feel."
The former Florida Gator also explained why he elected to report to camp rather than hold out away from the facility. He said he has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and is uncertain whether he will return to the field without a new contract.
"It's all relative, right? As far as financial situations," Anzalone explained. "I'm in a situation where I thought about it and it's for my own personal goals and what I want for the team. I just didn't think (not reporting) was the best scenario."
Anzalone emphasized that he did not anticipate this situation lasting into training camp, and referred to head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes when asked about the overall status of his contract.
"For sure, yeah. This is a weird situation," Anzalone explained. "I didn't — It wasn't on my end, or my agent's end."
The linebacker said he didn't anticpate missing games over the contract situation if it is not resolved by the time the regular season rolls around.
ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio wasn't sold that Anzalone's absence isn't related to his contract. The veteran is entering the last year of his current contract, and has made several social media posts alluding to his desire for a new deal with the team.
During a recent video, Florio explained that Anzalone was executing what the analyst has dubbed an "old-school hold in."
"It’s not the conscious, deliberate, ‘Hey I’m showing up, but team you get this right. I’m not gonna practice, you’re not gonna make me practice. We’re gonna work on the contract, I’ll go to meetings. I’m in the building, let’s just be friends while we work out the business side of things,’" Florio said. "The old-school hold-in is, ‘Oh, I’ve got a hamstring injury, oh, I’ve got an arm injury, oh I’ve got a concussion, oh, my ankle hurts.’ Something subjective that allows the player to protect himself and not practice while he waits for his financial reward."
Florio also noted that this situation is a relatively new one for the organization, as the amount of talent on this year's roster may be the most the team has had in a long time. Detroit will have to pay a number of players, including Anzalone, Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams.
Detroit has the advantage of having an extra year of team control on Hutchinson and Williams, but must make a decision on Anzalone this year.
"They’ve been paying plenty of guys, they have guys coming up that they’re gonna have to pay. Aidan Hutchinson has yet to get his contract, they’re gonna make him show that he’s healthy by all appearances before they pay him. Anzalone wants his deal," Florio said. "He got injured last year, missed some time, came back for the Week 18 game against the Vikings. That’s the reality, good team, good players, guys want to get paid. We’ll see how it plays out for the Lions. Hey, it’s good."
Anzalone wants to be rewarded for his efforts to put the team above his own wants or needs, and knows his impact on the team's success.
"I don't think — I feel like I've done that (put the team above myself) throughout my four years here," Anzalone said. "I'm in a situation where you want to be rewarded for that, in some regard."
He also doubled down that he wanted to retire as a member of the Lions' organization, which has been a factor in his desire to get the deal done ultimately.
"I've put so much into my time here. Being a four-time captain. Teammates and the city, and just living here. I could list all the reasons," Anzalone said. "It's just important to me. I feel like I love this place and it's just, I want that opportunity."