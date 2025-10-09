Analyst Believes Lions' QB is 'No Question' Hall of Famer
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has emerged as a revelation for the organization since being acquired in a trade prior to the 2021 season.
It wasn't pretty at the beginning of his tenure, but ultimately the veteran has found high levels of success and is in the middle of the best stretch of his career. With his performance over the last three seasons, he's rejuvenated his career both on the field and in the public eye.
As a result, he's received high level praise from analysts for the work he's put in and his performance over the last three seasons. Analyst Colin Cowherd heaped praise onto the veteran quarterback during a recent episode of his afternoon show on Fox Sports 1, indicating that he believes Goff has what it takes to be a Hall of Fame quarterback at the conclusion of his career.
"Folks, get used to hearing this — Jared Goff is gonna be a Hall of Famer. Absolutely gonna be a Hall of Famer, no question," Cowherd explained. "No question, he's gonna be a Hall of Famer. He plays in rhythm, he plays in structure, he's got great genetics, his dad played in the bigs. Jared Goff is going to be a Hall of Famer."
This is no light comment for Cowherd, as enshrinement in Canton solidifies the status of an individual as one of the game's great. In his 10th NFL season, Goff has totaled 36,245 yards, 234 touchdowns and 96 interceptions.
Goff also has won multiple playoff games, and the most glaring thing absent from his resume is a Super Bowl win.
Cowherd noted that Goff has played for seven offensive coordinators throughout his career, and the veteran's performance has been a big part of those coaches ultimately landing head coaching jobs.
"Jared Goff's a really good player. And here's another thing — have you ever noticed that with Jared Goff, his coordinators get head coaching jobs? He's like a stimulus package," Cowherd said. "Every coordinator he has, everyone's like, 'That's a good coordinator.' Yeah, because they've got Jared Goff.
Another factor that has helped Goff have success is the performance of the team's offensive line. Goff is at his best when he is comfortable and out of harm's way, and Detroit has built around the passer with a strong offensive line.
"You think I'm crazy? Jared Goff's in his prime. This offensive line and this front office, they just drafted interior offensive linemen and they're not getting rid of Penei Sewell," Cowherd said. "This offensive line's going nowhere, nowhere. The Rams, his former team, have offensive line issues. The Lions don't."
Goff will face a strong test in Sunday's game against Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. One of the league's most acclaimed coordinators, Spagnuolo has built a reputation for mixing up his defensive looks and making it difficult for opposing quarterbacks to analyze what they're up against.
“I think that they do a really good job of being very multiple in what they do. And oftentimes you can watch a ton of tape and defenses have certain tells or when they’re in this formation, they do this. They don’t really have much of that," Goff said. "You kind of have to figure it out when you’re out there to some extent. There’s tape we can watch, but they do a good job of making different things look the same and same things look different type of thing. And they’ve got good players too and that makes it really hard.”