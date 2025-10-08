Lions CB Appreciates Support From Coaches, Dealt With Family Issues
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is trying to remain as positive as possible, as he seeks answers as to when he could possibly return to action.
Speaking to reporters after practice on Wednesday afternoon, the former first-round pick discussed how he has handled dealing with nagging injuries and receiving positive news about his injured shoulder, following a second opinion.
"Right now, I'm just trying to stay as positive as possible," said Arnold. "I feel like those different opinions, or having different people look at it, like my second opinion went very, very well. But like I said, I'm just trying to stay positive about it."
When he first received the news that he could be down for a significant period of time, the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back became emotional.
He significantly injured his shoulder reaching for a tackle unsuccessfully in the third-quarter against the Bengals.
He also revealed he has been recently dealing with family matters away from the field.
"When I first got the news, I wanted to cry, because I just loved playing football and being out there with my teammates," Arnold said. "I feel like that last game was kind of like the first game I actually felt free. I had a lot of stuff kind of going on -- like family issues, and just being able to go out there and let everything go."
Arnold credited being able to talk to the Lions' coaching staff to help keep his spirits lifted.
"Just talking to Dan (Campbell), talking to coach Shep (Kelvin Sheppard), Shea (Deshea Townsend) and them being in my ear and just allowing me to keep my confidence," Arnold said. "So that game right there, it was like back to myself. ..."
Arnold has taken advantage of Campbell's open door policy. He indicated that his play on the field was impacted positively after gaining the sense the coaching staff has his back.
"He just prides himself on this building being a safe haven for us," said Arnold. "He's the type of coach that really cares for his players, and he really means it. And like he showed me that. So, that was one of those things where, 'Hey coach, you really do have my back and you really mean what you're saying.' Just being able to have that sign of relief, you can see it in my performance."