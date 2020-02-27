LionMaven
Analyst Links Patriots Safety Devin McCourty to Lions

John Maakaron

One of the New England Patriots top priorities is retaining safety Devin McCourty. 

Does he want to return back to play for head coach Bill Belichick?

McCourty told NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, "We’ll see how it goes. I think when you’re in the league for 10 years now you see how it’s a business... Is it a cool headline if I say I want to be back? Yeah, but that doesn’t really matter.”

He added, "We're just entering February, we'll still have a full month before you really even kick into gear about free agency. I still gotta see who's interested. But it's exciting for me. My kids are 2 and 1. They can go anywhere; we're just excited to be in this position, to have played in my 10th year, had a good year and still have an opportunity to play and further my career."

Reports surfaced Wednesday that New England have made an attempt to reach out to McCourty's representatives.

For nearly a decade, McCourty has been among the league's best defensive backs. 

McCourty was highly productive all throughout 2019 and has been a staple of the New England secondary for several seasons. 

In 2019, he recorded 58 tackles, five interceptions and forced two fumbles. 

Should a contract not be reached, the Lions could pursue the veteran safety.

According to NESN analyst Doug Kyed, "The Patriots and Devin McCourty's camp have been in contact, per source. Predictable teams -- Dolphins, Lions, Giants -- could be involved if he doesn't return."

