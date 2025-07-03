Analyst Lists Lingering Concern Regarding Key Lions Unit
The sudden retirement of Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow has caused lingering concerns regarding how the offensive line unit will adapt this upcoming season.
General manager Brad Holmes has been working to add young talent to the offensive line in the past two NFL Drafts, selecting Christian Mahogany, Giovanni Manu, Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier.
In a recent list of lingering questions for all 32 NFL teams, the Lions' offensive line unit potentially taking a step back in 2025 was explored.
As writer Colton Pouncy explained, "The Lions’ offensive line, viewed as one of the league’s best for several seasons now, is in a transitional period. Franchise pillar Frank Ragnow announced his retirement at 29 this summer. Kevin Zeitler provided Pro-Bowl caliber play at right guard last season, but left in free agency. Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow will be 32 and 33, respectively, when the season begins."
Penei Sewell is still widely regarded as being one of the top right tackles in the league and Mahogany has been on the receiving end of praise due to his play late in the 2024 season.
"There’s reason to feel good about Detroit’s offensive line, despite these developments," writes Pouncy. "Penei Sewell is still here, and the team has added a trio of young interior linemen in Christian Mahogany, Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier in recent years. They represent the next wave. But there could be growing pains along the way."
While offensive line coach Hank Fraley does indeed have growing challenges, the unit should gel as the season progresses, based on their previous track record of success.
The question will be can the unit execute at a level needed to advance further in the postseason, as the group is now younger and less experienced.