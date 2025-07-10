NFL World Believes Brian Branch Is Best Detroit Lions Safety
Those close to Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph may have to lob another phone call to ESPN to wonder about his positioning in their annual rankings.
In the annual ESPN ranking of safeties by executives, scouts and coaches, Brian Branch was ranked as the No. 2 overall safety in the league.
Joseph, who did not make the list at all last year, came in at No. 5 overall. After being left off the list last year, someone close to Joseph called ESPN asking why he was snubbed. He made good on this by leading the NFL in interceptions and earning First Team All-Pro honors in 2024.
NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler shared, "Last summer, the top 10 received a call from someone close to Joseph inquiring about why he did not receive a single vote in the 2024 safety pool."
The former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back has earned praise for his versatility and ability to take on a significant amount of responsibility in Detroit's defensive scheme.
"I love Branch due to instincts and versatility," an AFC executive said. "He's been asked to do a lot in two years in Detroit and he's handled it all."
The former 2023 second-round pick from 2023 has played at nickel cornerback, but the coaching staff moved him to safety in 2024 to form a dynamic duo with Joseph.
"Multiple scouts say he's elite in passing concept recognition, which allows him to be around the ball despite lack of top-end speed."
Last season, Joseph again proved why the Lions regime made him one of their early draft targets back in 2022.
He aimed to become the league leader in interceptions and ended the year with nine.
"He has the stuff you can't teach as far as the chance-taking that helps create turnovers but doesn't hurt the framework of the defense," an NFC scout said. "He's good at taking calculated risks. You've got to give him credit. He's worked hard for his opportunity."