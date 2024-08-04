Notes: Analyst Reveals Insight on Lions' Secondary
The Detroit Lions have wrapped up their first two weeks of training camp.
One of the biggest storylines surrounding the team ahead of the 2024 campaign is the performance of the new-look secondary. The team invested plenty of resources, trading for Carlton Davis, signing Amik Robinson in free agency and drafting Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw.
With all the new faces, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has multiple ways he can compile the secondary to put players in the best position to succeed. ESPN insider Dan Graziano visited training camp last week and offered some insight as to how the Lions plan to align their secondary at the start of the season.
"The plan is to start Davis and Arnold, with Rakestraw as the top backup," Graziano wrote. "The nickel spot is a competition between veteran Emmanuel Moseley, free agent signee Amik Robertson, fourth-year man Ifeatu Melifonwu and perhaps 2023 second-round pick Brian Branch, though it sounds like Branch is slated to play more safety this season alongside Kerby Joseph."
Following up on the report, ESPN NFL Live co-host and former Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky noted that Jameson Williams with a full offseason may end up being the biggest benefit for the team's offense.
"I think the biggest addition is gonna be a full offseason of Jameson Williams," Orlovsky stated. "I'm nitpicking for the Detroit Lions here, if I had to find one thing that I guess was a flaw of their offense last year was it didn't have vertical speed."
Because the Lions' offense lacked vertical threats last season, the former NFL passer believes that Williams could be the missing piece to ultimately unlock coordinator Ben Johnson's offense.
"If Jameson can stay healthy and kind of be what they envisioned him to be when they drafted him two years ago with his speed," Orlovsky said, "man, it just changes so much of the explosive element and the chunk offense that they can get in their play-action game."
