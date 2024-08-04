3 Matchups to Watch at Lions' Joint Practices With Giants
The Detroit Lions are geared up for the next challenge that training camp presents.
After two weeks of intrasquad practices, the Lions are traveling to take on the New York Jets. The week's schedule calls for competitive joint practices on Monday and Tuesday and a preseason game on Thursday.
While many of Detroit's starters likely won't suit up for the game itself, they will get plenty of game-like reps during the two days of joint practices. The Lions have an affinity for these types of showdowns in the weeks leading up to the regular season, and it's the second season in a row that these two teams have met in this setting.
Here are three matchups to watch when the Lions and Giants begin joint practices Monday.
Lions' offensive line vs Giants' defensive line
This matchup should pit best on best throughout the two days of practice. Detroit has one of the top offensive lines all the league, and after two weeks of battling their own defensive line in training camp it will take on a Giants defense that has plenty of talent up front.
After acquiring Brian Burns in an offseason trade, the Giants have two edge players that strike fear into opponents. Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux will be an excellent challenge for Lions' tackles Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker.
On the interior, the likes of Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow and Kevin Zeitler will be at times tasked with handling defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. A threat both as a pass-rusher and a run-stuffer, Lawrence is among the best defensive tackles in the game.
These practices will give the Lions the ultimate test in both pass protection and in the run game. In team periods when the Lions attempt to run, the offensive line will have no easy task. Pass protection will also be difficult working against Burns and Thibodeaux.
Giants' wide receivers vs Lions' cornerbacks
The Lions' new-look secondary gets its first chance to suit up against a different team. This should offer a concrete look at what coordinator Aaron Glenn sees as his first-team unit. Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers poses a big threat, and will be a nice test for Detroit's various cornerbacks.
Nabers, Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt will likely get plenty of reps against the likes of Carlton Davis and Arnold. The Lions will also have Emmanuel Moseley and Amik Robertson getting reps in the slot corner position.
This will also be important for the second- and third-team players on both sides. Ennis Rakestraw has the opportunity to continue playing himself up the depth chart after a strong week, while Steven Gilmore, Khalil Dorsey and Kindle Vildor can prove they are worthy of remaining on the roster.
Lions' wide receivers vs Giants cornerbacks
The Lions' top two wide receivers appear set in stone, but every other spot starting with the third option could be up for grabs. How the Lions align their first-team offense will give an indication as to where the team stands currently, but this position battle appears to be wide open.
Kalif Raymond will likely get plenty of reps with the first-team, but players such as Antoine Green, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Daurice Fountain could all factor into this equation. Consistency has been the keyword for Campbell throughout training camp with this position, so these players have the opportunity to strongly stake their claim if they have can consistently make plays.
Fountain has popped at points in the spring and has taken plenty of first-team reps to this point, but Campbell has said the team needs to see more from the competitors for this spot. Working against another team will likely offer some clarity over who is standing out for this role.