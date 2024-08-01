Johnson: Jameson Williams 'Bringing Some Juice' in Training Camp
The Detroit Lions have a major weapon at their disposal in wide receiver Jameson Williams.
Through the first two seasons of his career, Williams has been limited by injuries and a suspension. As a result, the game-breaking speed he possesses has been shown only in flashes throughout the early part of his career.
However, there are no distractions limiting him heading into the third campaign of his career. Instead, the Alabama product is making plays in training camp and playing free, which has allowed him to focus solely on what's ahead.
"It helped me a lot. We've got a game coming up in like a month or so, and we can just focus on that coming up soon," Williams said. "We're in camp right now, focusing on everything, how we're gonna move during the season, what we're gonna run, how we're gonna look, what we're gonna do with this and that. So it's just good being out here and not having to worry about, 'Oh, when the season starts I've got to do this.' Because when the season starts this year I'm gonna be on the field."
Williams has high expectations for himself and the team in 2024, headlined by a pursuit of greatness at the wide receiver. His sample size has been limited to just 25 catches over his first 18 regular season games, but there's a pathway to a much bigger role in the offense this season.
"I expect a lot more. I want to be the best to ever play the game at my position and I'm just getting started," Williams explained. "I'm in year three right now, I feel like I've got a long way to go. I've got a lot of stuff to work on and it's just that. I just keep my head down and keep working and I know I can be better every day. I know I can be better every day at a little something."
Operating with a clear mind and a more firm understanding of the offense, Williams has taken big steps forward throughout the spring and early stages of camp. There's been noted strides of growth in the eyes of the coaching staff.
“Yeah, we started feeling it towards the end of last year and he’s taken that to another level in the spring time and here in training camp," said offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. "He prides himself on bringing some juice to the offense and we certainly feel it, both in the passing game making explosive plays but he also wants to be a dynamic blocker as well which we really value.
"Things have started to slow down mentally for him, we’ve locked him into a couple spots. And as a result, his route tree’s kind of grown, it’s developed, and in his mind there’s nothing he can’t do and so far we haven’t really seen that either, haven’t seen anything that he can’t do. So it’s been fun.”
Williams' improvement has also been marked by his teammates. Quarterback Jared Goff has worked plenty with him during offseason workouts, and praised the developments in his game.
The Alabama product has been known as a speedster, but is demonstrating a more nuanced aspect of his route-running as his route tree has developed.
“Yeah, man, it’s been good. It’s been really good," Goff said. "He’s shown up every day. He’s shown up, he continues to get better and, it’s not like everything is always perfect with him or Saint or anybody. We’re always working every single day but, man, he has been something else up so far to this point in camp. It’s been enjoyable to throw him the ball and watch him make those plays. I’m excited for him. He just continues to, every single day, get better and it’s been fun.”
Working against Arnold
One defender who has drawn plenty of assignments against Williams during the early portion of camp is rookie Terrion Arnold. A confident corner, Arnold is unwilling to back down from any challenge, even when it means facing the fastest wideout on the roster.
Williams and Arnold have history of battling against each other dating back to their year together at Alabama. It was Arnold's freshman year and Williams' only with the program after transferring in from Ohio State.
The two would have daily battles in practice, with both players improving as a result of the competitive reps. This has translated to the NFL, where both players are more fine-tuned versions of themselves and push each other to be the best.
"It's good. We go at it every day," Williams said. "One-on-ones, team, 7-on-7, we're going at it all day. Just trying to make each other better though, just like we was in school. It was just the same thing, we was always going against each other. He'll call me out and I'm right there, I'm not ducking, I'm right there."