Analyst Reveals Ravens, Eagles Strategy Lions Will Likely Duplicate
The Detroit Lions' current roster is one of the best in the NFL, and its foundation was built through the NFL draft.
With the Lions having the success they've had in the NFL draft, the result has been a number of talented players receiving hefty contracts to remain with the organization. Because of this, cap space in future seasons is being increasingly diminished.
As the Lions' roster gets more expensive, general manager Brad Holmes will need to continue stacking talent onto the roster through the draft. With several players on expensive contracts, the Lions will benefit from adding good young players on rookie deals to even out the cap space.
While this can be difficult to navigate, there are blueprints to replicate. In particular, the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles are two options suggested by NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah during a recent interview with team reporter Tim Twentyman.
The Ravens, for whom Jeremiah was a scout at one point during his career, and the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles both have found ways to maximize their success by allowing some players to depart and earning compensatory selections as a result.
Making the most of those compensatory selections gives the teams more chances to add talent on rookie contracts.
“When you draft really well, and then you back that up by continuing to draft well, it’s just like this cycle," Jeremiah explained. "What happens then? 'We sign some guys, we let some guys walk. The guys that walk, we end up getting comp picks. So now I’ve got more picks, extra ammunition.' Keep drafting well, you can then let more players walk. More players walk, you get more comp picks."
The Eagles are a prime example of this strategy. After winning the Super Bowl, the Eagles allowed several key players to walk in free agency. Among them were defensive tackle Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, Mekhi Becton and Isaiah Rodgers.
All four of those players qualify as compensatory free agents. The NFL awards compensatory picks based on the amount of CFAs a team loses versus the amount they sign, and as a result the Eagles are currently set to have three compensatory picks in the 2026 draft.
Detroit earned a compensatory third-round pick in the 2025 draft and will have another in 202 due to Aaron Glenn departing to become a head coach. According to OverTheCap, the team is also projected to have a net value seventh-round compensatory pick due to the difference in value of the CFAs they lost against the value of those they gained.
Because the Lions will not have the resources to keep all of their young talent, they could follow these footsteps and continue to maintain a high level of talent on their roster by gaining and maximizing compensatory picks in future drafts.
"The Philadelphia Eagles have done the exact same thing. I think Philadelphia has 12 picks next year. They just won the Super Bowl," Jeremiah explained. "They signed some of their core guys, they let some guys go out in free agency and got a lot of money. They’re gonna get extra picks and if they keep drafting, it’s like this wheel that just keeps spinning once you get that rolling. Detroit’s really close to getting that fly-wheel really, really rolling there.”