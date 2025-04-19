Is T.J. Sanders Lions' Defensive Tackle of Future?
The Detroit Lions' need for defensive tackle depth is amplified by the expectation that Alim McNeill will miss the start of the 2025 season.
Detroit has three potential nose tackles, but lacks the versatile, scheme-fexible depth that McNeill offers when healthy. As his rehab from a torn ACL suffered in December will likely stretch into the regular season, the Lions would benefit from having depth pieces able to contribute.
One potential option the Lions could target is South Carolina's T.J. Sanders, who had four sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss in 2024 while starting nine of 13 games for the Gamecocks. Sanders has an imposing frame, standing 6-foot-3 and measuring 305 at his Pro Day.
Across draft boards, analysts have Sanders listed as a top-100 prospect. NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler has Sanders as his 70th overall prospect and ninth-best defensive tackle.
"He is surprisingly stout at the point of attack and flashes power and hand use to stack and shed against the run," Brugler wrote. "Overall, Sanders is a long, twitchy big man and has the tools to make consistent plays in the backfield with continued technical and awareness improvements. His promising skill set will fit both even and odd fronts."
He also has a background in basketball, and at one point that was his primary sport according to reports. As a result, it can be inferred that some of his agility and footwork stems from his background playing that sport.
In college, Sanders played predominately in the B-gap on the defensive line, with 394 of his 466 defensive snaps coming in that alignment. However, he seems to have a skill set that can translate in different schemes.
The Lions' defensive line has traditionally been a four-front, with a traditional nose tackle and another defensive tackle floating in different alignments. Sanders has the versatility to move around up front and can wreak havoc both as a pass-rusher and against the run.
His size allows him to be an immense physical presence on the line of scrimmage, and he's surprisingly athletic in his pursuit of the football. He ran a 4.95 40-yard dash at his Pro Day, with the sub-5 mark being impressive given his stature.
Sanders can also create separation from blockers utilizing his strong hands, and his footwork allows him to be shifty on certain rush stunts.
In Detroit, McNeill's absence currently puts Levi Onwuzurike as the top option next to nose tackle DJ Reader. Free agent newcomer Roy Lopez could be another solution, but he has been more of a nose for most of his NFL career.
Mekhi Wingo is another versatile defender who could contribute, however he had an up-and-down rookie campaign that ended prematurely due to a knee injury. As a result, Sanders projects as a player who would compete for snaps in a rotational role at the beginning of the year, with potential for more throughout the year.
Sanders projects as a flexible piece for whichever team he lands with, and could be an option for the Lions with their second-round pick at No. 60 overall. If he's still on the board, the Lions could see value in drafting him and adding to a defensive tackle rotation that badly needs the depth.