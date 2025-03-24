Lions Hiring Tashard Choice Praised as 'Huge' Move
The Detroit Lions have made several moves this offseason to fortify their roster, but there's also been no shortage of change to the coaching staff.
In losing both their offensive and defensive coordinators as well as multiple assistants, Dan Campbell has been tasked with adding assistants who bring the same level of quality coaching while meeting the team's standards from a leadership perspective.
The decision to hire Tashard Choice as the team's running backs coach stands out for multiple reasons. For starters, it necessitated Scottie Montgomery to move to coaching wideouts, and Choice also brings a solid pedigree to the staff in his young coaching career.
In fact, in a list of each NFL team's under-the-radar moves, the decision to hire Choice was chosen by ESPN as the Lions' representative.
"The Lions have completely revamped their coaching staff after eight assistants left to take new positions in the offseason," wrote ESPN's Eric Woodyard. "Choice will enter his first season as the Lions' new running backs coach, and Scottie Montgomery will change to wide receivers and assistant head coach. The addition of Choice is huge for Jahmyr Gibbs, who led the NFL in touchdowns (20) in 2024. Choice coached Gibbs at Georgia Tech from 2020 to '21 and the two developed a close relationship."
Choice's pre-existing relationship with Gibbs from their time together at Georgia Tech is just one example of the talent that the new running backs coach has encountered since his playing career ended.
At Texas, Choice coached multiple top talents including Bijan Robinson, who was drafted No. 7 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2023. Additionally, he worked with Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson, Jonathon Brooks of the Carolina Panthers and 2025 draft prospect Jaydon Blue.
Now, the Lions are tasking him with continuing to develop their talented crop of backs including Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds and Sione Vaki.
Last season, Gibbs surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career with 1,412 and had 16 rushing touchdowns. His 20 all-purpose scores led the NFL. Montgomery, meanwhile, tallied 775 rushing yards before suffering a knee injury that held him out for the final three games of the regular season.