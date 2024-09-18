Arnold, Anzalone, Rakestraw Miss Wednesday Practice
The Detroit Lions were without several key parts of their roster for their practice Wednesday.
As the team took the field to begin preparations for a Week 3 meeting with the Arizona Cardinals, several key defenders were not participating. Among those not in action for the portion of practice open to the media were Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Graham Glasgow and Alex Anzalone.
Arnold briefly left Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with what was ruled as a finger injury, but returned with a heavy layer of tape around his hand. He would finish the game.
Rakestraw and Melifonwu were both out in Week 2. Melifonwu has yet to debut in 2024, as he has been dealing with an ankle injury. Rakestraw, meanwhile, was a late addition to the inactive list Sunday after suffering a hamstring injury.
Anzalone left Sunday's game with a concussion. The Lions could turn to Jack Campbell as the defensive leader in his absence.
Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and defensive end Marcus Davenport were both in action during the open portion of practice. Davenport missed Week 2 with a groin injury, leaving an absence that was filled by the likes of Levi Onwuzurike.
The Lions and Cardinals are set to square off at 4:25 p.m. Sunday, and this will serve as the Lions' first road game of the 2024 season.
Additional reading
1.) Lions 'Hopeful' Davenport Returns, Reader Has 'Huge Impact'
2.) Cardinals Playmakers Lions Must Worry About
3.) Lions Fans React to Bill Belichick Crediting Matt Patricia for O-Line