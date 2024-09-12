Arnold, Branch Launching Podcast, Aiming for Massive Guests
Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold and safety Brian Branch are launching a new podcast that is likely to begin following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season.
"We haven't really found our identity yet, we'll just be interviewing different people. Like, our first guest would be somebody like Nick Saban," Arnold told Lions on SI. "Just like a sit-down and talk, really get to show our personalities. But at the same time, get to know other people. We go all the way to win the Super Bowl, hopefully Dan Campbell. Just get to see the ins and outs of it, just showing our personality side and showing that we're bigger than just football."
Music helps rookie be himself, stay out of trouble
Outside of football, music has played a significant part in the 21-year-old's life away from the field.
Arnold shared he enjoyed hip hop artists who share, through music, what is actually occurring in their life right now.
A future goal of his is to collaborate and make a song with Eminem and other local rappers also.
Rapping and creating songs helps keep the young NFL player out of trouble and aids in bonding with his teammates.
Odds Lions Defeat Buccaneers Week 2
“I would say just as far as it allows me to talk about how I’m feeling. On top of that, it’s really something that keeps me out of trouble," said Arnold. "I feel like, being 21, I’m mature but at the same time in life we have a whole bunch of temptations. Just as far as staying in the house and rapping instead of going to the club or falling victim to the streets and stuff like that. It just gives me a chance to be by myself or bond and gel with my teammates. I go to Kerb’s house with Ennis (Rakestraw) and we get to rapping.
"Don’t get me wrong, Kerb’s getting his flow down. He’s got punch lines, but Kerb ain’t got flow. Just to see the growth in him. We made a song after we beat the Rams, he was talking about how he caught that interception. Our biggest thing is when we rap, we talk about stuff we’re really living, for real.”
Growing from first game
After his first NFL game, the No. 24 overall pick now must continue to adjust to how the game is officiated at the next level.
“You have to adjust to how the NFL calls these things and this is an offensive League," Glenn said. "We know that. You’re absolutely right about how it is in college and that’s one thing that he has to adjust to, and we did a lot of work on that this week in practice. We’re going to continue to work on that. And he knows that when he came in. He knows it’s going to be different. He understands the magnitude of how the NFL sees offensive football, so we just have to continue to work on those things. But I will not tell him to slow down and take his aggressiveness away from him.”
After facing a Rams offense that featured elite wideouts, up next are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who also feature talented wideouts in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.
“Yeah, the better players you play, the better you’re going to get. Especially if you’re a competitor and Arnold is a competitor, and he is unfazed," Glenn said. "I think that’s something that if you said, ‘What do you know about Arnold?’ One hundred percent, and for a guy this young, this early, I really feel like this guy’s unfazed. I don’t think -- you’re not going to have to worry about breaking his spirit or his competitiveness, he’s just going to keep coming back for the next one."