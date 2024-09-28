'They Can't Call 60 PI's': Lions Want Arnold to Keep Being Close
Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold has not been deterred from playing aggressively and physical in coverage.
Despite being flagged for four pass interference infractions and a face mask call in his first three career games, the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back has continued to grow, learn and implement what the defensive coaching staff has emphasized.
“That’s the thing with the league," said defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend. "You’re a DB and you’ve played, you’ve had at least one PI called on you. So, that’s just the nature of the business. He just has to keep playing. That’s the one thing we have to continue to do, not worry about the penalties and just go play.
"I always joke around and tell them they can’t call 60 PI’s, so keep being close. And that’s what we want," Townsend explained further. "He’s been close in a lot of coverages and that’s the main thing we want to continue to work on those things. Keep being close in coverage and just keep being technique sound.”
Townsend is a former NFL defensive back who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts. He joined Detroit's coaching staff after the team parted ways with Dre Bly this past offseason.
With experience as a player, he views Arnold's performance with nuance given his prior action in the league.
“He’s been great," Townsend said. "I look back on my rookie year and his year, I would take his over mine. He’s been doing a great job.”
Dan Campbell noted that with increased time on task and continuing to grow, the secondary has been solid in coverage. This is contributing to the defense having a solid three game stretch to start the 2024 season.
“Those guys have gotten better every week, and I knew they would, we knew they would. With more time on task, playing with each other, they’re only gonna get better and better. I think what you see is, we’re playing pretty sticky coverage right now," Campbell said. "Talk about challenging, man, we’re challenging receivers, line of scrimmage, sticky in coverage. That’s allowing the rush to get there with those guys we get up front, and it all works hand in hand. You hear it all the time, rush and coverage."
Collectively, the secondary has met or exceeded early expectations. Safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch have been able to give the defensive backs confidence. By doing so, they've built trust that the back end is responsible and able to force turnovers.
"The back end is playing well, they continue to play well. CD (Carlton Davis), I feel like, is playing really good. Arnold gets better every week, he’s not frazzled by anything which you love for a rookie," said Campbell. "Amik (Robertson) is getting better at the nickel and obviously Branch and Kerby, they’re doing well. We’re still in the early stages of this right now, I anticipate them to grow even more, continue to get better and better.”
Joseph expressed, when asked by Lions On SI about having Arnold in the room, that every player is going to experience challenges. The third-year player sees the next play mentality required to succeed in the NFL.
“I feel like T.A., he’s young, he’s getting it," Joseph said. "The thing about T.A., he never stops. In this league, you’re gonna have scars. In this league, you’re gonna have mistakes, you’re gonna make errors. With T.A. man, through it all, he keeps his head down and keeps going.”