Lions Expect Sam LaPorta to Play Against Seahawks
The Detroit Lions had several injury scares in their Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Among the players who exited the game at points was tight end Sam LaPorta, who got rolled up on by a defender while blocking on Detroit's hook-and-ladder touchdown. He returned to the game in the third quarter, but would miss time after limping off on the first play of the third quarter.
After not participating in practice Thursday, LaPorta was back on the field Friday. On Saturday, coach Dan Campbell indicated the talented tight end is expected to play in Monday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.
"He looked really good yesterday, that was good to see," Campbell said. "He's bounced back quickly, healed up nicely. So no, he's good."
Campbell did not have an update on the status of safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, who has missed each of the first three games with an ankle injury. Melifonwu remains out of practice and his status for Week 4 is in doubt.
Devon Witherspoon's potential as prospect
When the Lions had the sixth pick of the 2023 Draft, there was plenty of buzz around the team potentially selecting cornerback Devon Witherspoon. However, the Seahawks took Witherspoon fifth overall and Detroit traded back to the 12th pick.
Detroit ultimately came out of that night with a solid haul in Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell, while also adding LaPorta and Brian Branch on the second night. However, Campbell indicated that the team did indeed like Witherspoon as a prospect.
Witherspoon has enjoyed a solid start to his career, with 96 total tackles, three sacks and one interception over his first 17 career games.
“We really liked him a lot. I would say what you see on tape is exactly what we thought he would be. He is a competitive, tough, feisty, football playing dude," said Campbell. "Plays the corner, plays the nickel, active, ball guy. Now, that being said, I would take Branch, LaPorta and Gibbs for that. Whatever that combination was, had it been him, you’re losing out on one of those players. You don’t get the combination of three. But he’s a heck of a player, we liked him a lot.”
Notes
1.) Lions general manager Brad Holmes is scheduled to attend Saturday's SEC showdown between Georgia and Alabama. Holmes has drafted several players from the Crimson Tide program over the last four seasons, including Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch and Terrion Arnold.
2.) Wide receiver Jameson Williams has been the target of humor from Amon-Ra St. Brown for failing to appear on his podcast, St. Brown Bros. However, Williams expressed to Lions On SI that he plans to appear on the podcast when his schedule allows.
3.) Christian Mahogany and Brodric Martin are both nearing returns after stints on injury lists. Campbell indicated that Mahogany is close to beginning his 21-day return to play clock and that the Boston College product is closer to returning than the defensive tackle.