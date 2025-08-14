Arnold, Lovett Return For Lions Second Joint Practice With Dolphins
The Detroit Lions concluded joint practices with the Miami Dolphins Thursday and welcomed several players back into action.
Coach Dan Campbell got one of his starting cornerbacks back in the mix, along with an intriguing rookie wide receiver among others.
Cornerback Terrion Arnold got reps in team periods after only doing individual on Wednesday. The 2024 first-round pick had been dealing with a low-grade hamstring injury that sidelined him previously.
Also returning to the mix were wide receivers Dominic Lovett and Tom Kennedy and defensive lineman Pat O'Connor. Lovett (abdominal) and O'Connor (leg) had been out since Day 10 of training camp, while Kennedy missed Wednesday's practice.
Detroit was still without multiple players, which caused for some shuffling in the secondary and on the offensive line. Safety Kerby Joseph and wideout Tim Patrick were out for a second-straight day, while offensive lineman Giovanni Manu and wide receiver Malik Taylor were new absences Thursday.
Campbell also said that tight end Sam LaPorta will miss some time after suffering an injury. Safety Morice Norris (concussion protocol), offensive lineman Trystan Colon (elbow) were both still out as well.
Manu has been predominately working as the second-team left tackle. In his second season, the developmental player has been up-and-down throughout camp.
Patrick's absence on Wednesday led to some first-team opportunities for Ronnie Bell. A seventh-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, Bell is looking to revitalize his career after being cut. Bell has eight career receptions for 90 yards and three touchdowns, along with some special teams experience.
To this point in training camp, the Michigan product has impressed the coaching staff with his knowledge and reliability. He had two catches for 26 yards in the team's preseason win over the Atlanta Falcons.
"He's pretty steady. He is a pretty smart guy, and because of that he mentally knows the position. We got down there and we lost a few guys, and so we needed him," Campbell said. "I thought he stepped in there and knew what to do. Look, man, he puts the work in. You see his blocking, he'll block on the perimeter. He is another guy that's kind of a crafty receiver. He's been pretty dependable for us here in the preseason and in training camp."
The Lions also had two newcomers in the mix, offensive lineman Zack Jackson and cornerback Allan George. In corresponding moves, the team placed Keaton Sutherland and DiCaprio Bootle on injured reserve.
The Lions still have six players on injury lists, including Miles Frazier, Alim McNeill, Mekhi Wingo, Josh Paschal, Malcolm Rodriguez and Khalil Dorsey.
Detroit will have a day off to prepare Friday before taking on the Dolphins at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ford Field.