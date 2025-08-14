Lions Tight End Will Miss 'Little Bit Of Time'
The Detroit Lions will be without their top tight end for the final joint practice against the Miami Dolphins.
Lions coach Dan Campbell said Thursday that Sam LaPorta is dealing with a minor injury and will be out for some time. It is not expected to be a long-term injury, but he could miss multiple days.
"LaPorta will be down," Campbell said. "It's not major, but he will miss a little bit of time here."
The Iowa product missed some time last year in training camp with an injury. While his numbers dipped from his rookie year to his second in 2024, LaPorta had a strong finish to the season that would indicate that he remains a huge part of the offense.
In two seasons with the Lions, LaPorta has totaled 146 receptions, 1,615 yards and 17 touchdowns. He set the NFL record for receptions by a rookie tight end in his first season, but that record was broken by Las Vegas Raiders 2024 first-round pick Brock Bowers last year.
Detroit's offense dominated in the first session of joint practices, with LaPorta serving as a key piece of the passing attack throughout camp. He has made things difficult for the Lions' defense during practices, including his former roommate and Lions linebacker Jack Campbell.
"Sam's one of a kind. I played against him in college, lived with him so I know him pretty well," Campbell said. "He's unbelievable. I feel like his route-running ability, he's smart, he's tough. He's an all-around tight end, and I feel like it shows."
Without LaPorta, the Lions will lean on Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra, Zach Horton and newcomer Gunnar Oakes to handle the position. The Lions lost free agent signing Kenny Yeboah to a season-ending knee injury after their preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Detroit will get cornerback Terrion Arnold back into some team reps after the second-year cornerback did individual drills Wednesday. Arnold has been dealing with a low-grade hamstring injury that has limited his availability in training camp.
"The plan is get him in some individual today, get him in some group, and then give him a couple of these team reps and just see where he is," Campbell said. "Just work him back in slowly. But yeah, we do see him out there."
Arnold was not expected to participate on Wednesday, but wound up doing some individual work. After practice, he told reporters that he planned on practicing Thursday against the Dolphins.
The Lions and Dolphins will square off in a preseason game Saturday at 1 p.m. at Ford Field.