Arnold, Rakestraw, Gibbs Leave Practice Early
The Detroit Lions switched it up Monday, transitioning from their traditional morning practices to an evening session. Coach Dan Campbell wanted to give the team a new look to simulate the changing of the schedule throughout the regular season.
Three players, Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw and Jahmyr Gibbs, all left practice early Monday. Arnold is reportedly being evaluated for an upper body injury, Rakestraw is being evaluated for an ankle injury and Gibbs is being evaluated for a leg injury.
ESPN reported Monday indicated that Gibbs has suffered a hamstring injury, though specifcs and severity of the injury were not reported.
Among the players not participating in practice Monday were Alim McNeill, James Houston, Kevin Zeitler, Sam LaPorta, Malcolm Rodriguez, Carlton Davis III, Malik Jefferson, DaRon Gilbert and Morice Norris. There was no update available for McNeill available after practice.
Many of those players were missing at least a second consecutive practice, with Gilbert suffering an injury in practice Sunday according to Campbell. With several linebackers dealing with injury ailments, Detroit added depth to the room with the recent signings of Abraham Beauplan and Ty Summers.
"Malcolm is improving but he's not gonna be ready. There is a chance Malik's back in a couple days, so that's good, that's positive but yet it's not a certainty," Campbell said. "DaRon got hurt yesterday, he got a little tweak. So that's why the need for the linebacker position to come in, we need all the help we can get. It felt like last year it was the running back position, this year it's the linebackers that have got a little bit of the bug. That's why, we just need to know we've got enough to continue to get work and see everybody else."
In the case of Houston, the Lions are seemingly set to give him more reps as a traditional defensive end as opposed to being a SAM linebacker. The Jackson State product has clear ability rushing the passer, and Detroit had been testing him to evaluate his potential as an outside linebacker.
It seems as though that experiment is coming to an end, as Campbell explained that he is likely to get more action as a true defensive end in the coming weeks once healthy.
“Houston’s been hurt," Campbell said. "We’re gonna try to get him back to more defensive end and let him play that true position to where that’s what he’s in, he’s setting the edge or he’s rushing the passer.”