Report: Aubrey Pleasant Lands New Orleans Saints Interview
Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant had an opportunity for another interview this week.
After interviewing for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position, Pleasant also landed an opportunity to speak with the New Orleans Saints for the same position, according to NFL.com.
Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was named the Saints new head coach after Sean Payton retired.
The team added Doug Marrone on Wednesday to the offensive staff, but will interview candidates to work with Allen on the defensive side of the football.
At the Senior Bowl, Pleasant served as the defensive coordinator of the American Squad.
“I think it’s just putting another tool in my toolshed,” Pleasant told reporters last week “Continue to do things the old-fashioned way, which is grind, work hard, and hopefully let your work take care of itself.”
Former Auburn Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary told SI AllLions in a recent podcast interview the energy level of the coaching staff was unmatched and working with Pleasant taught him a significant amount ahead of the combine and NFL draft.
“I thought AP did a really good job,” Aaron Glenn said when asked about Pleasant's performance during the week fo practice. “I mean, it’s like who he is. He’s very energetic, he knows ball.”
