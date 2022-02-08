CB Roger McCreary Says Lions' Coaches Set Standard for 'Energy'

Former Auburn Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary shares how he is training and preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Cornerback Roger McCreary gained valuable lessons last week at the Senior Bowl down in Mobile, Ala.

His work during the week of practice caught the attention of several wideouts on the American squad, who eventually voted him the team’s best defensive back for his efforts.

Coming out of Auburn, the opportunity to wear the helmet one last time was special for the talented cornerback.

"It was just fun to wear that helmet for the last time, but I’m ready for the next level. So, it was time to take it off," he said last week.

According to SI's NFL Draft Bible, "A feisty man cover cornerback, McCreary is technically sound, patient and confident when mirroring receivers. He rarely makes false steps and is patient at the line of scrimmage to not shoot his hands too early. McCreary consistently forces receivers towards the sideline and re-establishes contact at the top of routes. He possesses quick feet with flexible ankles and good hip fluidity to transition smoothly. His speed is above average. At the catchpoint, McCreary is confident and consistently able to make an attempt at playing the football. He gains outside leverage in run support and is a capable tackler in space."

The latest edition of the AllLions podcast features a conversation with McCreary about his preparation ahead of the NFL Draft, his Senior Bowl experiences working with the Lions' coaching staff and his feelings on what it will be like to hear his name called when he is drafted in April.

