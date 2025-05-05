Notes: Sanders Calls Gibbs, Montgomery NFL's Best RB Duo
Detroit Lions Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders knows what it takes to be the best at the position he excelled at, and he believes his former team has the best combination in the entire NFL.
With David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions have built a rushing attack that allows them to utilize both players when healthy. The combination of the two players provides Detroit the ability to do just about anything offensively, which in turn has fueled the group to be one of the most efficient units in the entire league.
"I think it's the best combo in the NFL," Sanders said in an interview with USA Today. "You look at David Montgomery, he's been a great running back in the NFL for many years, and he just added to that coming over from the Bears and putting him with this Lions offensive line. And then, you see what Jahmyr Gibbs was able to do last season, really the last two years that he's been here."
With Gibbs specifically, Sanders believes that last season was his true breakout campaign. After totaling 1,412 rushing yards and coming up just shy of 2,000 all-purpose yards, Gibbs appears to be one of the most dynamic players in the league.
The Hall of Fame running back believes that this combination can play a big role in the Lions eventually hoisting a Lombardi Trophy.
"I feel like last year was more of a breakout season for him, eclipsing a thousand yards and the type of exciting, dynamic plays that he's able to make with his speed, his vision," Sanders said. "So yeah, they're the best duo in the NFL, and there's no reason to think that's gonna change any time soon. You would think that if a Super Bowl is in the near future, that those two guys would be a big part of it."
