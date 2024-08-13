Observations: Injuries Pile Up, Branch, Hutchinson Shine
The Detroit Lions mixed it up Monday with an evening practice, which is in contrast to their typical morning sessions.
Dan Campbell designed it to test his team with a different approach that mimmicks that of the NFL schedule and how much it changes.
"Just something different, told the guys. You circle this week," Campbell explained. "Gotta get our work done, but how do we change it up a little bit? The schedule fluctuates so much, particularly over last year, this year, so just kind of changing things up so they have to acclimate and it's something different. Start the day a little bit later, now as the sun's going down we're out there practicing. So we'll get some good work out there. We're looking forward to it, I know the players are."
Here are observations from the Lions' Monday practice, held in front of season-ticket members.
Hutchinson wreaks havoc
It was a slow start for the offense in team drills, thanks in part to the work from the defensive line. Aidan Hutchinson scooted past a blocker on Jared Goff's lone completion of the first series of reps, which went to Shane Zylstra.
Additionally, the Lions had two runs stuffed. One of these stops was courtesy of Derrick Barnes, who burst past his blocker while operating from the SAM linebacker position.
The second-team offense didn't have much success, either. Their focus remained on the ground, with Sione Vaki and Zonovan Knight getting carries along with completions from Nate Sudfeld to Sean McKeon and Jalon Calhoun. Cornerback Kindle Vildor delivered a big hit on Calhoun to limit him to a short gain.
Hutchinson again showed up later in team drills, getting heat on the offense on a handoff to David Montgomery. He also closed practice with a sack to end a situational drill for the offense.
The Michigan product was praised by Campbell for his efforts prior to practice Monday as he continues to excel in his third NFL training camp.
Brandon Joseph, Brian Branch have big days
The Lions' offense sputtered at various points throughout Monday's practice. In particular, Jared Goff had his ups and downs. One of his lowlights came when he threw an interception to Brandon Joseph, who continues to have a strong camp.
It was a diving interception for Joseph off a tip by Donovan Peoples-Jones and marked the second practice in a row in which the Notre Dame product produced a takeaway.
Joseph had the Lions' lone takeaway in the preseason opener and has stood out as a potential depth option in the secondary. Brian Branch also had two forced fumbles along with plenty of big-time reps. Receivers have had a difficult time separating from the talented Alabama product.
Nate Sudfeld had an up-and-down showing with the second- and third-team offense, as he juggled a snap at one point and the second-team offense also incurred a delay of game penalty. The defense took control of the drill, as Isaac Ukwu logged a sack on Sudfeld off of a well-executed stunt.
Zylstra's highlight catch
The Lions' offense squared off with the defense in goal-line work. David Montgomery began with a touchdown run, then was stopped short on the second rep from the 3-yard line.
Shane Zylstra made a highlight-reel catch in the end zone on the next play, running into the corner and securing the ball with one-hand.
Fromm enters the fold
The Lions added a new face to the quarterback room in the form of Jake Fromm, who has played three career NFL games. All came in 2021 with the New York Giants, with two being starts. He has also spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders organizations.
The Georgia product was one of four players the Lions worked out Monday, joining wide receivers Trey Quinn and Greg Ward and linebacker Ty Summers, who was also signed by the team.
Fromm impressed in his workout and projects as a player who can quickly pick up Ben Johnson's offense and potentially contribute in the team's two upcoming preseason games while Hendon Hooker recovers from a concussion.
"Well, he's a smart, heady guy. We feel like he's gonna be able to pick up the offense pretty fast, enough to be able to go out and help us if need be," Campbell said. "He can anticipate on the throws and just with where we're at, we felt like he can come in and function. We need somebody we felt like could work in the pocket and he was fortunately available. Had him work out today and looked pretty good, so we'll see where it goes."
Fromm did not participate in team drills Monday but was active for individual work.
Vildor impresses in reps against Williams
Jameson Williams had an early drop but once again bounced back, and was visibly his normal, energetic self throughout practice. He was working against Kindle Vildor at points throughout practice.
The veteran corner Vildor explained his appreciation for his battles with Williams, who brings an exciting element of speed to his game each and every practice that challenges those across from him.
Vildor held his own against the speedy wideout, including a pass breakup in the end zone during situational work.
"It felt good. During OTAs I was going against him a lot and stuff like that," Vildor said. "I like going against Jamo because he's one of the fastest receivers in the league, so I line up against anybody else and I feel like I'm good."
Williams continued his up-and-down play. He had another drop, but also logged a spectacular one-handed grab working against Ennis Rakestraw in 1-on-1 work.
Situational work
The Lions once again ended practice with a situational series. With 1:38 remaining, the first-team offense was in hurry up. Goff had a strong finish to practice, as evidenced by multiple completions to St. Brown during this situational period.
After consecutive completions, Goff threw the ball away. He handed off to Reynolds, who converted a first down, then hit Brock Wright for eight yards to move the chains. Vildor broke up the second-down pass intended for Williams in the end zone, but Goff kept the offense alive with another pass to St. Brown.
Daurice Fountain had a critical bobble in the end zone on an ensuing play, which set up a third-and-5 with :11 left. This would be the final play of the drill, as Hutchinson burst through for a clinching sack.
MORE: Arnold, Rakestraw, Gibbs leave practice with injuries
Quick hits
1.) Jake Bates continued his upward trajectory with a strong showing on attempts from 34, 39 and 42 yards out.
2.) Lions' Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders was in attendance for practice Monday to discuss the upcoming 2024 season and Calvin Johnson being inducted into the Pride of the Lions.
3.) Long-snapper Scott Daly spoke to Lions On SI after practice explaining his approach to the current position battle he's in with undrafted rookie Hogan Hatten.
"Obviously in this profession, you're always competing for your job whether someone's in the building or you're competing with other guys on a different team," Daly said. "I just have the same approach every day. Just trying to better myself, focus on myself and just try to make sure I do my very best so I can be the best for Jack, for Jake and for everyone else on special teams. Just trying to focus on that, keep it one day at a time and just go from there.