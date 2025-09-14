Bears-Lions Key Matchup: Jaylon Johnson vs. Amon-Ra St. Brown
The Detroit Lions will look to bounce back in their 2025 home opener when they square off with the Chicago Bears at Ford Field Sunday.
After a lackluster showing in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, Detroit faces a tough challenge in a Chicago defense bolstered by the return of Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson. His assignment: Slowing down Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions’ All-Pro wideout.
Johnson, making his 2025 debut, is the type of difference-making defender who can swing momentum in a game.
The two-time Pro Bowler has proven to be one of the NFC’s most reliable cover corners, posting a pair of interceptions, eight passes defensed, a forced fumble and 53 total tackles a season ago. His efforts earned him a 76.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, good for the 20th-best overall mark out of 222 qualified cornerbacks.
This head-to-head matchup is made even more intriguing by the history between the two.
Johnson has faced the Lions nine times in his career, collecting 30 total tackles and an interception. He knows Detroit well, and understands the type of impact St. Brown can make on a game.
St. Brown, meanwhile, has cemented himself as one of the NFL’s most prolific pass-catchers.
The 2021 fourth-round pick has been selected first-team All-Pro in back-to-back seasons, and has built his reputation on consistency, toughness and precise route-running.
Last season, with former Detroit offensive coordinator and current Bears head coach Ben Johnson calling the plays, he recorded 115 receptions for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns.
That history adds another wrinkle. Johnson played an integral role in St. Brown’s rise to prominence, guiding Detroit’s offense from 2022-2024.
On Sunday, the star wideout will square off against his old play-caller’s team, with Johnson’s shutdown corner likely shadowing him throughout the divisional tilt.
For St. Brown, the challenge comes on the heels of a frustrating Week 1 outing. The Packers limited the USC product to just 45 yards on six targets.
Neutralizing Johnson’s presence will be of utmost importance if Detroit hopes to ignite its offense and regain the form that made it the top-ranked scoring unit in 2024.
For Chicago, Johnson’s ability to curtail St. Brown’s production could tilt the game in its favor.
Expect a physical, competitive showdown all afternoon between two of the NFC North’s very best at their respective positions.
At this present juncture, I’m predicting St. Brown will secure six receptions for 75 yards and a score in this Week 2 affair.