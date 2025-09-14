What You Need to Know About Lions Tailgating, Ford Field
Sunday's game marks the first of a new season for fans at Ford Field.
After a Week 1 loss on the road in Green Bay, the Detroit Lions will return home to Ford Field for their home opener in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.
Here is a breakdown of all you need to know ahead of Sunday's home opener, with information courtesy of the Lions' team website.
What time do the gates open?
The gates will open at 10:30 a.m. for Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff, with the first hour being the Power Hour. During this time, there will be a number of discounts across the stadium as fans file in. These discounts will be available at locations such as the Bud Light Party Zone, the Corner Bar and select concession stands.
Fans who arrive early will receive a deck of Detroit Lions-branded playing cards. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and fans will have the chance to win a prize by spinning the One Pride Wheel. Pre-game entertainment will begin at 12:45 p.m.
Tickets
The Lions' team website urges fans to download the Detroit Lions Mobile App or update it to the latest version to ensure their digital tickets are available to be scanned. Tickets will be scanned directly from fans' digital wallets via RFID.
A full breakdown of downloading and adding tickets to a mobile wallet is available on the team's website.
Parking
Parking is available to be purchased ahead of time online. There are numerous options to park within the city, including in parking ramps or in lots near the stadium.
Permitted/Prohibited items
The Lions will have a clear bag policy in place for the 2025 season. Permitted bags include clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12"x6"x12", a one-gallon clear freezer bag or a small cloth bag, camera or binocular case that does not exceed 4.5"x6.5" with or without a strap.
Other items that are permitted for entry include necessary medical items including insulin, oxygen and other medication. Small radios are allowed, as are portable chargers if approved after inspection. Signs and posters are allowed, as long as they are event-related and not blocking other fans view.
Fans are also allowed to wear football helmets, so long as they are not altered with spikes or other things that could be used as a weapon.
Prohibited items include bags that do not fit the requirements, outside food and/or drink, animals that are not certified service animals for guests with disabilities, balloons and balls including beach balls and footballs.
Additionally, drones, illegal substances, noise makers, selfie sticks and objects that could be used as missiles or projectiles such as bats, poles and frisbees are also not permitted.
A full list of permitted and prohibited items is available here.
Cashless venue
Ford Field remains cashless for the 2025 NFL season. Payment options include credit/debit cards and mobile devices with touch options such as Apple Pay.
Last season, the stadium unveiled multiple kiosks that are self-serve and also implemented touchless point-of-sale concession options according to the team website.
Eastern Market tailgating
One of the more popular areas to tailgate for Lions games is at Eastern Market, which will be open at 8 a.m. for Sunday's game. However, there have been some changes to the rules for tailgating that stemmed from a shooting that occurred during a tailgate last season.
Tailgate tickets must be purchased online in advance at Eastern Market's website. The tailgate and parking lots open at 8 a.m. for 1 p.m. games, 11 a.m. for 4 p.m. games and 3 p.m. for 8 p.m. games. Early access is not permitted.
Ticket packages are available from as little as 10 wristbands to as many as 20, with wristbands to be color coded for each game and non-transferable for Detroit's schedule of home games.
Double space purchases will receive a hang tag and 10 wristbands, and one vehicle and a tent are allowed in the space. For quadrant purchases, a hang tag and 20 wristbands will be provided and two vehicles and two tents are allowed.
Overnight parking is not permitted, nor are tents larger than 10x10. Tailgate setups must be contained within space, and tailgating in drive lanes is not permitted. As far as grills, only state-approved gas or propane grills with fuel shut-offs and self contained charcoal grills are permitted.
No lighter fluid will be permitted on the premises, nor will deep fryers and cooking oil due to damage to the concrete and drains.